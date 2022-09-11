ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Williams big day leads No. 10 USC's rout of Stanford

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIAQ0_0hqddK0800

STANFORD — Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jordan Addison, leading No. 10 Southern California past Stanford 41-28 on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener.

Addison wound up with seven catches for 172 yards and Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, while the Trojans' opportunistic defense shined again with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — four turnovers that led to 17 points.

Dominant USC (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) didn't have a third-down play until 52 seconds before halftime and punted for the first time with 8:02 left.

Williams completed 20 of 27 — 13 of his first 15 — throws and Dye ran for a 27-yard score in a first half that featured 685 yards of offense between the teams. Williams then hit Addison for a 48-yard gain right out of halftime that set up Denis Lynch's 45-yard field goal. Lynch later missed wide left from 39 yards before hitting from 42 yards.

Early in the second quarter, Williams connected on back-to-back passes to Mario Williams — first a 43-yard completion that set up their 15-yard scoring play.

Lake McRee caught the first TD pass of the day by Williams, a 5-yarder, as the Trojans notched their second lopsided win so far after a 66-14 thumping of Rice in the season opener. With Williams' 19-for-22 performance in that one, the sophomore star has now completed 39 of 49 passes for 590 yards in two games.

USC's defense has forced eight total turnovers this season.

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee threw an interception on his third play from scrimmage for Stanford (1-1, 0-1) that Max Williams tipped and caught before returning it 32 yards. Then McKee threw another pick Cain the end zone by Mekhi Blackmon on 4th-and-2 with a chance to tie the game.

The Cardinal capitalized on their next chance when McKee connected on a 3-yard TD pass to E.J. Smith to cap a seven-play, 93-yard drive that got Stanford within 14-7.

But just like that, the Trojans answered immediately. Williams connected with Addison on a 75-yard catch and run.

Smith also ran for a 5-yard score and McKee had a 2-yard TD rush while finishing the day 20 of 25 for 220 yards passing.

USC running back Austin Jones carried eight times for 38 yards facing his former Stanford team after transferring during the offseason. He ran for 1,155 yards and 12 TDs in three seasons with the Cardinal.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Trojans, who had won just one of their previous five meetings at Stanford dating to 2010, improved to 71-24-5 in conference openers and have won 33 of their last 52. Also, USC has won 24 of its last 37 road conference openers with a 29-14-2 record overall outside of Los Angeles.

DAY OF HONORS

Stanford honored former star quarterback Andrew Luck for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

He won all three of his career starts against USC, including a triple-overtime thriller on the road in 2011. Highlights showed on the big screen. He smiled and waved with his young family in tow.

Also Saturday, the school celebrated Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer and former Cardinal star Nneka Ogwumike among those inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Desperate Notre Dame seeking 1st win against California

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame's season is teetering two games into Marcus Freeman's first full year as coach.The Fighting Irish have already tumbled from No. 5 all the way out of the AP Top 25 after losing at No. 2 Ohio State and last week's shocking home loss to Marshall. One more loss would give them their first 0-3 start in 15 years.With starting quarterback Tyler Buchner out because of a shoulder injury, Notre Dame now needs Drew Pyne to jump-start its sputtering offense when unbeaten California visits Saturday.It's the kind of start nobody expected."There's no more pressure from being...
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS San Francisco

49ers, Lance hope to rebound vs. Seahawks

SANTA CLARA — The offseason story for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers focused on the change at quarterback.One week into the season, the transition seems to be going a little bit smoother in Seattle than in San Francisco.Geno Smith fared well in his first game since the Seahawks traded franchise icon Russell Wilson, besting him in an emotional season-opening win.Trey Lance didn't fare nearly as well in a surprising opening loss for San Francisco at Chicago, adding a little bit of urgency to this Week 2 meeting between the 49ers (0-1) and Seahawks (1-0).Lance completed 13 of 28...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Students return to Vallejo High after coach shot on campus

VALLEJO – Under increased security, students were back on campus at Vallejo High School Wednesday, one day after a football coach and staff member was shot.School staff members, who did not want to be identified, told KPIX 5 it was a group of non-students who came to campus just after three o'clock, looking to fight someone on campus.A member of the football coaching staff intervened and broke up the fight, but as everyone scattered, there was gunfire."My heart dropped," said Brandie Jones, describing how she felt showing up to campus Tuesday. "Just the fear of…praying that it wasn't my child."Parents...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mathias caps big night with HR in 9th as Rangers edge A's, 8-7

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mark Mathias hit his second homer of the game, a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the ninth, as the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 on Tuesday night.Mathias had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs. Adolis Garcia added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for Texas.Mathias hit his decisive homer to left off Joel Payamps (3-5), who came on in the ninth.Brock Burke (7-3), the last of three Texas pitchers, threw two scoreless innings to earn the win.With the Rangers having played...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williams, CA
Stanford, CA
Football
Stanford, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

Latino pride; Bad Bunny's influence felt at a packed Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- The vibes at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday night are almost hard to explain. Thousands of Bad Bunny fans packed the park singing along to all of his hits. Some held their flag – showing pride for where they're from. Others knew every lyric to every one of his songs. But the one thing in common – people were there to have a good time with the people they love while listening to Benito's voice."During the pandemic, I was going through a lot," said Lupe Calvillo, a fan. She was going through some mental health issues and his music...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo family found in Arizona; 2 arrested

SAN LORENZO – A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000, somehow got out of the house on Sept. 2 and was taken by the suspects, later identified as Uriah Byrd, 40, of San Francisco, and Saveya Maybury, 22, of Lewisville, Texas, authorities said.The pair left with Bruno in a silver Hyundai Sonata and didn't try to find the dog's owners to return...
SAN LORENZO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brace for another weather anomaly -- September showers in the forecast for Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the heels of a historic heat wave, Bay Area residents were being warned to prepare for another seldom seen weather anomaly -- a wet September front moving down the coast from the Northwest bringing with it the threat of showers on Sunday. Even the veteran forecasters at the National Weather Service were a bit surprised by the developing conditions."Potential is there for an anomalous September rain event setting up for late in the weekend and early next week (current focus Sun-Mon) with a low pressure system arriving from Alaska," the weather service said, "It's a very early...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man dies after being rescued from water during triathlon in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died while competing in the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz triathlon Sunday, despite being rescued during the swim part of the race on Sunday, Ironman officials announced this week.The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a hospital after needing medical assistance at the race, which started on Santa Cruz Main Beach next to the Boardwalk."We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time," Ironman officials said Tuesday. "We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom signs 'CARE Court' legislation in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed new legislation aimed at helping people across the state dealing with mental health and substance-abuse issues.Newsom spoke about signing the law establishing "CARE Court" at a press conference in San Jose Wednesday morning, the same location where he first announced the proposal in March.The new law creates a CARE Court system that will evaluate the capacity of people who can't survive on their own or could be a threat to themselves or others. CARE stands for Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment. The legislation saw broad support from both parties with only...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

South San Francisco live-aboard boatowners battling marina eviction order

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Live aboard boat owners, who are facing eviction from the Oyster Cove Marina next month, came before the city council Wednesday night to plea for a delay in the move out order.Matt Klein, a marina resident who has lived there for 17 years, said officials have decided to send them adrift without any dialogue with the boat owners.  "We want to remind them what we're facing, what's been done to us and the fact that there's been no dialogue," Klein told KPIX. "People are just pressed too much right now."Klein knows the city council is limited...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART to close tracks between Concord, Pleasant Hill for 3 weekends

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – This week BART officials announced plans to shut down train service between the Concord and Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Center stations on three weekends in October and November so crews can make repairs on part of the tracks where a train derailed back in June.The tracks will be closed between the two stations on the weekends of Oct. 15-16, Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 12-13, and service will be reduced to one track on the two upcoming Sundays of Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, according to BART.Trains have been going through the area at reduced speeds since the...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 injured in San Francisco Hunters Point shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 3 a.m. to the 800 block of Innes Avenue, where the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system was activated. Police learned the victim later went to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect details were immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Usc#Pac 12
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures multiple victims in Oakland's Fruitvale District

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland reported "multiple victims" were shot Thursday evening in the city's Fruitvale District.The shooting happened on the 4200 block of International Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m., police said. Aside from the gunshot victims, officers also found a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and injured in the scene of the shootingAll the victims were taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.Police urged anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo Police, Fire respond to major disturbance at Vallejo High School

VALLEJO (CBS SF) -- Units from both the Vallejo police and fire departments responded to reports of a disturbance at Vallejo High School Tuesday afternoon.Units were called out minutes after 4 p.m. There were numerous unconfirmed reports of a shooting during a melee outside the school including a Tweet from Vallejo Times editor Thomas Gase saying the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home

OAKLAND --  A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times  the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report on Watsonville plane crash shows pilots' futile efforts to avoid collision

WATSONVILLE -- A preliminary report on last month's fatal crash involving two small planes in Watsonville released Thursday indicates the pilots attempted various times to announce their positions and approaches to the airport before ultimately colliding in mid-air.The report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) relied on recorded position data broadcast by the planes, recorded radio transmissions between the pilots, and information from witnesses to the crash, including one who was flying above the planes at the time of the collision.Read the NTSB reportNTSB investigators reported that one plane, a Cessna 152, was practicing "touch-and-go landings" at the Watsonville...
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
CBS San Francisco

4 injured in shooting, crash in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said.Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street in the city's Castlemont neighborhood. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times. Two of the victims were inside a home when they were wounded, police said. Both are Oakland residents. The other two victims turned up at a hospital, according to police. One is from Oakland and the other from Richmond. All four victims were in stable condition following the shooting, police said. Police were investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County supes approve supplying Narcan to high schools

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Santa Clara County will soon distribute opioid reversal treatments to local high schools, the county's Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday. The board decided to allocate $135,000 in state funds to supply high schools with Narcan, the medicine used to reverse opioid overdoses in emergencies.  Per request of supervisors Cindy Chavez and Otto Lee, the county Behavioral Health Services Department (BHSD) analyzed options to increase naloxone kits to high-priority populations like young people, students and unhoused residents, and specifically on ways to partner with the Santa Clara County Office of Education.  The report recommended funneling state funds to...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Midday shooting in East Oakland sends 2 to hospital

OAKLAND – Two people were shot Wednesday morning in East Oakland, the city's second shooting involving multiple victims in as many days, police said. Multiple calls to dispatchers came in about 11:53 a.m. to report a shooting near Avenal and Bancroft avenues.Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics provided medical aid and took the woman to a hospital, police said. Another victim in the shooting was taken by others or drove to a hospital. Both victims were in stable condition, according to police. Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at 92nd and Peach Street in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy