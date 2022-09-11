ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech looking for first consecutive wins of Geoff Collins era

Georgia Tech has a chance to accomplish something it hasn’t done in three-plus seasons under coach Geoff Collins when it hosts No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. — win consecutive games. The Yellow Jackets have posted three straight three-win seasons since Collins’ arrival prior to...
Kirby Smart Talks Arik Gilbert's Pathway to More Playing Time

It is said time and time again Georgia's tight end room is one of, if not the best, position group in all of college football. That being said, there is a downside to that much talent in a room, mainly the difficulty of getting everyone snaps and looks throughout a game.
