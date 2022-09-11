ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

79-year-old man found after Silver Alert

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 9/10/2022 11:43 p.m. — The Silver Alert has been cancelled. Authorities said he has been found.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man last seen in Cleveland County.

PCSO said Bartus Barnhill was last seen Thursday morning in Cleveland County.

He was wearing a tan/white polo shirt, navy blue sweatpants and white/black tennis shoes.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Barnhill is 5′9″ and 195lbs. He has white hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a black 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Oklahoma license plate, ‘JZD148.’

PCSO said Barnhill has cardiac issues as well as a bone condition that affects mobility in his legs and feet.

He is in imminent danger of seriously bodily injury or death.

