Madera County, CA

Fork Fire: CAL FIRE says vehicle sparked flames, 85% contained, 28 structures destroyed

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

The Fork Fire, burning in Madera County, reached 85% containment on Sunday evening.

CAL FIRE also reports that 28 structures and 15 outbuildings have been destroyed in the North Fork area. They also confirmed the fire was sparked by a vehicle.

A community meeting was held on Saturday evening, where several families were anxiously waiting for updates, not knowing if they'll return to their homes intact, or in ashes.

While at the meeting, Action News spoke to North Fork residents, Kris and Ricky Hamilton. They know their home survived the fire, but they previously lost their home to the Mission Fire in 2017.

They described the heartbreak they feel for their neighbors, "We've been through this, and we are well aware of what's involved. We are five years out and barely starting to feel like we're getting on our feet."

The Hamiltons say they know at least one man whose home burned down.

"The man who does our yard. He lost his house. There is nothing you can say that can make it better. They will go through the motions and do the best they can."

They feel the fire could have been avoided and are pushing county leaders for change and additional funding for fire services.

"Things have to be different to protect this community. We are not getting the protection that we need."

For more information on evacuation warnings and orders, click here .

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

