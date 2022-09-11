ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KULR8

Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates

BILLINGS, Mont. - A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
HUNTLEY, MT
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
KULR8

Firefighters control house fire on State Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday. The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.
