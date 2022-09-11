Read full article on original website
KULR8
Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates
BILLINGS, Mont. - A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
KULR8
Firefighters control house fire on State Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday. The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.
KULR8
New apartments and business space planned for vacant building in downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The now-vacant Billings Hardware Company building (Montana Avenue and Broadway) is being renovated into a multi-use building with apartments and space for businesses. Victoria Hill with the City of Billings said the renovation will cost $7.4 million dollars. The Billings City Council voted unanimously on Monday, September...
KULR8
Suspect flees after alleged armed robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect entered the Holiday gas station allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money near the 800 block of Grand in Billings just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the area and Sgt Peterson told...
