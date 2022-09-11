Game day is no small matter in the South. From over-the-top tailgates to must-eat foods and peculiar traditions, fall Saturdays offer something for everyone to love. Every season, thousands of football fans flock to college towns across the South to join in on the revelry. In Oxford, Mississippi, you're doing something wrong if you don't pay a visit to The Grove. In Auburn, Alabama, all big wins must end with the rolling of Toomer's Corner. And in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, great game days begin and end at The Chimes.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO