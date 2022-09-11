Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch, stream, listen to LSU vs. Mississippi State
LSU and Mississippi State both hope to get SEC play off to a good start. However, only one will come out on top when the Tigers (1-1) and the Bulldogs (2-0) tee it up in Tiger Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN with Joe Tessitore...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach talks LSU QB Jayden Daniels, 'unique" Tiger Stadium environment
Mississippi State travels to Baton Rouge on Saturday night to take on LSU in an SEC West showdown. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season and have looked good in wins against Memphis and Arizona. The Tigers, however, will provide a significant step up in terms of talent, and will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
225batonrouge.com
The Kinchen family has been cheering on the Tigers for multiple generations
The Kinchen family name carries some formidable weight around Baton Rouge, boasting some of the highest clout one can attain in this town: a long, decorated legacy in LSU football. And, while the spotlight has traditionally shone on the Kinchen men wearing the purple and gold on the field, there...
theadvocate.com
Both sides now: Joseph brothers are impact players on opposite sides of ball for Spartans
Coaches love offensive linemen with aggressive natures and physical strength. They also love defensive linemen with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor. Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both. “They like going against...
theadvocate.com
After caring for Mike the Tiger for 26 years, veterinarian David Baker saying goodbye
A scroll through Mike the Tiger's Facebook page put this thought into perspective for David Baker. Baker is Mike the Tiger's veterinarian. Well, that is, until Sept. 23, when Baker bids his final farewell to the campus. After 27 years, Baker is retiring from his position as a professor of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily South
Visiting This Baton Rouge Bar and Restaurant Is A Game Day Tradition For LSU Fans
Game day is no small matter in the South. From over-the-top tailgates to must-eat foods and peculiar traditions, fall Saturdays offer something for everyone to love. Every season, thousands of football fans flock to college towns across the South to join in on the revelry. In Oxford, Mississippi, you're doing something wrong if you don't pay a visit to The Grove. In Auburn, Alabama, all big wins must end with the rolling of Toomer's Corner. And in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, great game days begin and end at The Chimes.
cw39.com
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO, CW39
HOUSTON (CW39) – This Saturday’s game between Texas Southern University and Southern University will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media...
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
wbrz.com
In return to Louisiana, Jonathan Shelley tapped to lead News at WBRZ, WBRZ Plus in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has named Jonathan Shelley its Director of News. Shelley was appointed to oversee the station's news operations from a similar job in the Midwest. Shelley is returning to Louisiana, where his sons were born and where he and his wife have family. In Louisiana, Shelley was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
theadvocate.com
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
wbrz.com
WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars; see the full special here
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Reader figures Scalise 'assistance' at different rate: And what about TOPS?
In his Sept. 5 letter to the editor, Mark Folse, a software analyst, would have everyone believe that Steve Scalise received $34,000 in taxpayer assistance for his education at LSU. Folse in his analysis of the tuition of 1989 vs. 2022 made the mistake of mixing apples and oranges. While...
Flight Traveling from Houston to Mississippi Had to Make Emergency Landing at Lafayette Airport
A flight traveling from Houston to Gulfport made an emergency landing at the Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT). According to a report from KLFY, the routine CommutAir flight made the emergency landing on Sunday while operating for United Airlines. KLFY spoke with CommutAir who said the reason for the emergency landing...
Comments / 1