ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Lsu Tigers#College Football#American Football#Lsu#The Lsu Tigers#Southern
The Daily South

Visiting This Baton Rouge Bar and Restaurant Is A Game Day Tradition For LSU Fans

Game day is no small matter in the South. From over-the-top tailgates to must-eat foods and peculiar traditions, fall Saturdays offer something for everyone to love. Every season, thousands of football fans flock to college towns across the South to join in on the revelry. In Oxford, Mississippi, you're doing something wrong if you don't pay a visit to The Grove. In Auburn, Alabama, all big wins must end with the rolling of Toomer's Corner. And in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, great game days begin and end at The Chimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cw39.com

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO, CW39

HOUSTON (CW39) – This Saturday’s game between Texas Southern University and Southern University will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media...
HOUSTON, TX
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building

The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy