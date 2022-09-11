Read full article on original website
Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts: The Bronx Wanderers, Verivery, and Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls
This week’s Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts coming to ArtsQuest, Easton’s State Theatre, and Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem.
Bethlehem’s Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival schedule and guide to the 2022 event
The Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival is set to return to downtown Bethlehem Sept. 23-25 with a full music schedule, cultural competitions, parades and more.
‘She waved to us personally’: Former Bethlehem band director remembers the time he and 220 Liberty High students performed for Queen Elizabeth II
A former director remembers when the Liberty High School Grenadier Band played for Queen Elizabeth II during the Bicentennial.
Weeks after $3,000 tip on $13 order, Pa. restaurant says it’s stuck paying the bill
A South Scranton restaurant filed a complaint with a magisterial district judge against a Virginia man to try to recoup a stunningly large tip he left earlier this summer.
Regular private meetings among top Penn State trustees may be violating Pa.’s transparency law
Penn State’s board of trustees claims a legal exception allows some of its most influential leaders to meet regularly in private. Media law lawyers say the practice might violate Pennsylvania law. Source: pennnews.
Beer making is not easy. I’ll prove it at Bethlehem’s Apple Days festival this weekend
Navigating the steps to make a beer is not that difficult, but producing something that tastes good enough to share with friends, family, and paying customers is another matter. Source: Morningcall.
Former Pa. councilmember charged with stealing $163,000 in lottery tickets
A former Carbondale city councilmember faces theft and forgery charges for stealing more than $163,000 in lottery tickets.
DA Jim Martin is right again about securing ballot boxes. But his fear-mongering is disappointing
Column: Lehigh DA’s drop box surveillance cut down on potential voter fraud in primary election.
Pa. lawmakers seek report on fighting inflation as new data shows consumer prices continue to soar
Just as new data issued Tuesday showed inflation continued to ravage consumers in August, a Pennsylvania House committee said it would study to see how the Legislature can help fight rising prices. Source: pennnews.
Pennsylvania’s Marijuana Pardon Project is open for applications. Here’s what you need to know
The Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project is accepting applications through September.
