Hawkeye 'Kid Captain' for Nevada game from Dubuque
Changes would include closing the intersection's southern road leading to Walmart. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 7 hours ago. A new state grant is helping a...
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Schmit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier golfer Ryan Schmit is making the most out of his Senior season. Schmit fired a 4 under 68 at Jester Park in Des Moines this season.
WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
Iowa City Animal Services see influx of bats in homes this season
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Most of the time, they are harmless, but for many it’s still terrifying to see a bat try and put down roots in their home. So far, Iowa City Animal Services have tested 14 bats for rabies after they invaded people’s homes. None have come back positive.
Fatal crash in Waterloo
A B-25 Mitchell medium bomber will be offering public flights from the Eastern Iowa Airport this weekend. Enthusiasts are bringing the plane back to the present day to not only show off a piece of history - but to inspire others to join the aviation journey.
First Alert Forecast
The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 3 hours ago. A new state grant...
Public hearing set for proposed sale of Dubuque elementary school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set for Wednesday for the proposed sale of a former elementary school in Dubuque. Fulton Elementary closed at the end of the last school year in an effort to reduce costs. Earlier this month, the school board for the Dubuque Community School...
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
Youth Peace Project expands at Cedar Rapids Schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More peace facilitators are in Cedar Rapids Schools this year than ever before. Kids First started the Youth Peace Project partnership at Cedar Rapids Schools six years ago. Since then it’s expanded to ten schools. When peace facilitators through Kids First get word there’s a...
State charges against Dubuque kidnapping suspect dismissed; now charged federally
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has dismissed charges against a Dubuque suspect who was arrested for kidnapping and various weapon charges, after he was indicted on federal charges in the case. Back in June, Dubuque police pulled over a 2001 Chrysler Town & County in the 1500...
Johnson County testing new transportation option to help get people to work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testing is underway for a new transportation option in Johnson County. The county is working with Horizons out of Cedar Rapids to test a service that will help people get to work. The county says there are transportation gaps that are keeping people in Johnson County...
Foundation 2 getting new headquarters
State Patrol says the vehicle in front of him slowed down - and that's when Edge lost control and slid his motorcycle into that vehicle. Enthusiasts are bringing the plane back to the present day to not only show off a piece of history - but to inspire others to join the aviation journey.
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash that caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River for several hours Tuesday night. Police said a vehicle crashed just after 7:30 p.m. The only person in the vehicle was the...
Cedar Rapids School District to open new magnet high school
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will open a new magnet school that “focuses on preparing students for their futures by engaging them in authentic work with and in our community.”. According to the District, the new school is called City View Community High...
More of a Summery Feel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The middle of September continues with some very quiet weather. A stronger southerly breeze blows into the state. Highs jump into the middle to upper 80s next week. One rain chance remains as a frontal system moves northeast. Expect scattered activity, especially later Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary as this system pushes through. Have a great night!
Foundation 2 Crisis Services receives grant for new facility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Foundation 2 Crisis Services has been awarded a $500,000 grant to support the renovation of the organization’s future headquarters site. Approximately $40 million through the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation was awarded to 24 recipients. Foundation 2 Crisis Services is one of two Cedar Rapids nonprofits to receive funding.
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
