CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO