ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

'Youth Peace Project' expanding at Cedar Rapids Schools

MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo says this new mammogram technology is letting doctors find signs of breast cancer that may otherwise go undetected. Iowa teen avoids jail in sentence hearing after killing alleged rapist. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lewis agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. Pres....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Foundation 2 Crisis Services receives grant for new facility

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Foundation 2 Crisis Services has been awarded a $500,000 grant to support the renovation of the organization’s future headquarters site. Approximately $40 million through the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation was awarded to 24 recipients. Foundation 2 Crisis Services is one of two Cedar Rapids nonprofits to receive funding.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Iowa City, IA
Entertainment
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

Foundation 2 getting new headquarters

State Patrol says the vehicle in front of him slowed down - and that's when Edge lost control and slid his motorcycle into that vehicle. Enthusiasts are bringing the plane back to the present day to not only show off a piece of history - but to inspire others to join the aviation journey.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque

Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
KCRG.com

WWII-era bomber paying visit to eastern Iowa, public seats available

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A piece of history will be making an appearance in the skies above eastern Iowa over the next few days. The Experimental Aircraft Association, an international group of enthusiasts based in Oshkosh, Wisc., is taking the North American B-25 Mitchell on a tour to select locations in the Midwest. It is in Cedar Rapids now, with public flights taking place between Friday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 18.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye 'Kid Captain' for Nevada game from Dubuque

Changes would include closing the intersection's southern road leading to Walmart. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 7 hours ago. A new state grant is helping a...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Planet#Police
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa businesses, schools receive grants to expand child care

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, Iowa awarded grants to businesses and schools to “jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer,” according to a release from the governor’s office. Below is a map of the recipients.
VINTON, IA
KCRG.com

Hillcrest Academy to add middle school in 2023

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Hillcrest Academy, formerly Iowa Mennonite School, is expanding to open a middle school next year. The academy made the announcement in a post on its website last week, saying it will offer a 6th grade class starting fall 2023. “This historic decision came after a process...
KALONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids School District to open new magnet high school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will open a new magnet school that “focuses on preparing students for their futures by engaging them in authentic work with and in our community.”. According to the District, the new school is called City View Community High...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

More of a Summery Feel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The middle of September continues with some very quiet weather. A stronger southerly breeze blows into the state. Highs jump into the middle to upper 80s next week. One rain chance remains as a frontal system moves northeast. Expect scattered activity, especially later Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts will vary as this system pushes through. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Linn-Mar, West High, start off week 4 with Thursday night wins

State Patrol says the vehicle in front of him slowed down - and that's when Edge lost control and slid his motorcycle into that vehicle. Enthusiasts are bringing the plane back to the present day to not only show off a piece of history - but to inspire others to join the aviation journey.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Waterloo

A B-25 Mitchell medium bomber will be offering public flights from the Eastern Iowa Airport this weekend. Enthusiasts are bringing the plane back to the present day to not only show off a piece of history - but to inspire others to join the aviation journey.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 3 hours ago. A new state grant...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police identified the man killed in a crash Tuesday night as 66-year-old Scott Devore, of Cedar Rapids. Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River. The crashed closed the southbound lanes until just after midnight Wednesday morning.
KCRG.com

One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash that caused the closure of the southbound lanes of the Edgewood Road bridge over the Cedar River for several hours Tuesday night. Police said a vehicle crashed just after 7:30 p.m. The only person in the vehicle was the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy