Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Dubuque boy gets gaming bedroom makeover
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit helped give a 10-year-old Dubuque boy who is battling cancer got a new setup to help make life feel a little more comfortable. Timmy Francois has B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia - a common childhood cancer that affects the immune system. National nonprofit Special Spaces transformed Timmy’s room to help bring comfort and joy to him and his family.
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
KCRG.com
Public hearing set for proposed sale of Dubuque elementary school
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A public hearing is set for Wednesday for the proposed sale of a former elementary school in Dubuque. Fulton Elementary closed at the end of the last school year in an effort to reduce costs. Earlier this month, the school board for the Dubuque Community School...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye 'Kid Captain' for Nevada game from Dubuque
Changes would include closing the intersection's southern road leading to Walmart. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Foundation 2 getting new headquarters. Updated: 7 hours ago. A new state grant is helping a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar, West High, start off week 4 with Thursday night wins
State Patrol says the vehicle in front of him slowed down - and that's when Edge lost control and slid his motorcycle into that vehicle. Enthusiasts are bringing the plane back to the present day to not only show off a piece of history - but to inspire others to join the aviation journey.
KCRG.com
Manchester city council approves resolution opposing carbon capture pipeline
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Manchester opposes a proposed carbon capture pipeline that would cut through Delaware County. KMCH reports the city council approved a resolution opposing the Heartland Greenway co2 pipeline project on Monday night. Navigator, the Texas-based company proposing the pipeline, said it wants to build...
KCRG.com
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest. The driver...
KCRG.com
State charges against Dubuque kidnapping suspect dismissed; now charged federally
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has dismissed charges against a Dubuque suspect who was arrested for kidnapping and various weapon charges, after he was indicted on federal charges in the case. Back in June, Dubuque police pulled over a 2001 Chrysler Town & County in the 1500...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus
State Patrol says the vehicle in front of him slowed down - and that's when Edge lost control and slid his motorcycle into that vehicle. The average sales price in the Cedar Rapids area has dropped the past two months, though it's still higher than a year ago. Bever Park...
KCRG.com
Jackson County man taken into custody after pointing handgun at sheriff’s deputy
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Jackson County was taken into custody after law enforcement said he pointed a handgun at a sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday afternoon. It happened after deputies said they responded to a call about a man having a mental health crisis at about 12:30 p.m. in the town of Andrew, northeast of Maquoketa.
Comments / 0