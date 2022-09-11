Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WSU basketball announces 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule
WASHINGTON STATE men’s basketball program finally knows what its conference schedule looks like for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Schedules were officially finalized Thursday and the Pac-12 announced the full league slate. Dates and locations were provided today, with TV broadcast and tip-off times to be announced later. For Kyle...
How Wisconsin transfers have fared with other teams so far
The Wisconsin Badgers mostly beat themselves in a loss to Washington State this past weekend, and a familiar face made two of the several mistakes burn. Running back Nakia Watson, who transferred from UW to WSU ahead of the 2021 season, scored both of the Cougars' touchdowns in his return to Camp Randall Stadium. He finished with 33 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving.
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
Jim Leonhard Addresses Nebraska Speculation
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked about the speculation around his name and the vacant Nebraska head coaching position.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
UPMATTERS
Scooter Slapper? Person in Wisconsin accused of doing ‘drive-by’ touching & slapping
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Near a University of Wisconsin campus, one person is thought to be involved in a ‘series’ of inappropriate touching and slapping while passing by on a scooter. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, a person is believed to be connected to a series...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck.
All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
AG Josh Kaul says he will file abortion lawsuit against district attorneys if GOP leaders keep argument
Late last month, Republican legislative leaders asked a Dane County court to dismiss a lawsuit against them that challenges Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban because, while they make the law, legislators don’t enforce it. On Monday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said if the leaders don’t drop their challenge,...
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
pullmanradio.com
44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car
A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0