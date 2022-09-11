ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

247Sports

WSU basketball announces 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule

WASHINGTON STATE men’s basketball program finally knows what its conference schedule looks like for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Schedules were officially finalized Thursday and the Pac-12 announced the full league slate. Dates and locations were provided today, with TV broadcast and tip-off times to be announced later. For Kyle...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

How Wisconsin transfers have fared with other teams so far

The Wisconsin Badgers mostly beat themselves in a loss to Washington State this past weekend, and a familiar face made two of the several mistakes burn. Running back Nakia Watson, who transferred from UW to WSU ahead of the 2021 season, scored both of the Cougars' touchdowns in his return to Camp Randall Stadium. He finished with 33 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 have reopened following a crash between two semi-trucks at U.S. Highway 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,  the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said there were minor injuries from the crash. The interstate opened up again at 4 a.m....
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
pullmanradio.com

44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car

A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
COLFAX, WA
dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
pullmanradio.com

23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta

A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
247Sports

247Sports

