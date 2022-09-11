ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo lets Golovkin know he's knocking him out on Saturday

By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: 'They made him"

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn: "I've always believed AJ can beat Tyson Fury"

By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn feels confident that Anthony Joshua will deal Tyson Fury his first defeat when they fight on December 3rd. Joshua has the offensive weapons and the style to bring Fury back down to earth. For every fighter, there’s someone out there that is the equivalent of kryptonite for them.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
BoxingNews24.com

Is Anthony Joshua throwing his career away by fighting Fury?

By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua is taking a major career gamble by agreeing to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd. If Joshua loses, it’s going to be next to impossible for him to come back from this. If the defeat to Fury is really bad, it’s possible that Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez says he's "more dangerous" after loss to Bivol

By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez feels he’s “more dangerous” after losing to Dmitry Bivol last May and will use the things he’s learned from that fight to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday. As long as the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) doesn’t throw combinations and does...
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight

By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
BoxingNews24.com

Gennadiy Golovkin not worried about judges for Canelo Alvarez trilogy

By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin is convinced that he can win a decision against Canelo Alvarez, even with the same judges that worked their second fight in 2018. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) points out that Canelo lost a decision to Dmitry Bivol in his last fight...
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight

By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia

By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
BoxingNews24.com

Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight

By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement

By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BoxingNews24.com

Gennadiy Golovkin not retiring after Canelo trilogy on Saturday

By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin says he doesn’t plan on retiring after his third fight with Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. First of all, Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) says he’s open to the fourth fight with Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should he come out victorious.
BoxingNews24.com

The Canelo and GGG Trilogy Match Finally Happening!

By Ken Hissner: The boxing world has their sites on this Saturday’s trilogy match between WBA Super World, WBC World, WBO World, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s title defense against the WBA Super World, IBF World and IBO World Middleweight champion Kazakhstan’s Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin over DAZN (The Zone) PPV.
