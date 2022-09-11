Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: “I’ve always believed AJ can beat Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn feels confident that Anthony Joshua will deal Tyson Fury his first defeat when they fight on December 3rd. Joshua has the offensive weapons and the style to bring Fury back down to earth. For every fighter, there’s someone out there that is the equivalent of kryptonite for them.
RELATED PEOPLE
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo & David Benavidez’s “resumes are a joke” says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn lashed out at David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo today when told that the fans would prefer to see Canelo Alvarez fight them than 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin at this point. Golovkin is a good fighter, but he’s not viewed as having much of a chance of...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Anthony Joshua throwing his career away by fighting Fury?
By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua is taking a major career gamble by agreeing to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd. If Joshua loses, it’s going to be next to impossible for him to come back from this. If the defeat to Fury is really bad, it’s possible that Joshua...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez says he’s “more dangerous” after loss to Bivol
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez feels he’s “more dangerous” after losing to Dmitry Bivol last May and will use the things he’s learned from that fight to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday. As long as the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) doesn’t throw combinations and does...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight
By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
BoxingNews24.com
Sebastian Fundora takes stay-busy fight against Carlos Ocampo on Oct.8th on Showtime
By Dan Ambrose: WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora takes a stay-busy fight against former Errol Spence Jr. knockout victim Carlos Ocampo on October 8th on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) is keeping busy while...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin not worried about judges for Canelo Alvarez trilogy
By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin is convinced that he can win a decision against Canelo Alvarez, even with the same judges that worked their second fight in 2018. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) points out that Canelo lost a decision to Dmitry Bivol in his last fight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
BoxingNews24.com
Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight
By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement
By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn still on for Oct.8th says Kalle Sauerland
By Barry Segal: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight is still “absolutely on” for October 8th despite Eubank Jr’s dad, Chris Sr, saying that he’s pulling him out of the match due to a 157-lb catchweight. Sauerland says the contract...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin not retiring after Canelo trilogy on Saturday
By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin says he doesn’t plan on retiring after his third fight with Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. First of all, Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) says he’s open to the fourth fight with Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should he come out victorious.
BoxingNews24.com
The Canelo and GGG Trilogy Match Finally Happening!
By Ken Hissner: The boxing world has their sites on this Saturday’s trilogy match between WBA Super World, WBC World, WBO World, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s title defense against the WBA Super World, IBF World and IBO World Middleweight champion Kazakhstan’s Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin over DAZN (The Zone) PPV.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez on loss to Bivol: “He didn’t beat me by being better than me”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol didn’t beat him by being the better fighter than him last May. Canelo maintains the reason for the loss is that he didn’t “give 100%” effort in the fight. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) sounds...
Comments / 0