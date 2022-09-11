ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

King Charles and siblings to hold vigil by late queen's coffin

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles will be joined by his siblings to mount a silent vigil at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday as thousands of mourners stand in line for miles to pay their last respects to the monarch during her lying-in-state.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy