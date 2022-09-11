Read full article on original website
Wausa football aims to make it four straight wins
WAUSA, Neb. -- The Wausa Vikings have started the season 3-0 and have a chance to make it four straight wins on Friday against Creighton. The Vikings are coming off a comfortable 20-point win last week against Boyd County. Head Coach Adrian Alonzo pointed to working hard over the summer...
Norfolk, Fremont to resume 4th quarter tie on Friday afternoon after lightning delay
The Norfolk Panthers and Fremont Tigers brought back their rivalry on Thursday night and it had everything a fan could want. Big plays, close finishes and suspense - maybe a little too much suspense. With just under 11 minutes to play, Fremont's Hudson Cunnings found Jackson Cyza at the goal-line...
Color Your Recovery Run returns for 9th year in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- It's time to get your body moving, while doing so for a good cause. Liberty Centre Services will be hosting their 9th Annual Color Your Recovery Run next month and it is open to everyone. The color run will include a 5K and 10K trail for adults...
Employees and community members sign beam for new CCH field house
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Community Hospital Wellness Center held a beam signing Tuesday morning, with city and area leaders coming out in support of the new field house. Columbus community members and staff from the Columbus Community Hospital joined together for an update on the field house construction as well as signing a beam that will be placed within the center.
Winside co-op building comes down, with new one sprouting up quickly behind
WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska building is coming down, with a new replacement sprouting up quickly behind it. Demolition of the Winside Co-op building began this week, with construction of a new building happening behind the initial demo work. No official timetable has been given for the new building...
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
Norfolk probationer arrested for meth-related charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, Norfolk Police said they were called to an apartment in the 700 block of north first street to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer. According to authorities, the probation officer was conducting a search of a probationer's residence and had located a glass smoking pipe in his bedroom.
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
'It's just fun': Car wash, animal shelter team up to raise funds
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A car wash and an animal shelter are teaming up for a good cause this weekend in Platte County. Legacy Car Wash and the Paws and Claws Animal Shelter in Columbus are putting on a special event called "Wash Your Car, Wash Your Dog" this Sunday. Both...
