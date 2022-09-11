ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred

Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter

The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Pence believes non-contending teams still must play hard

If you ask former Giants star Hunter Pence, every game means something. Speaking on 95.7's The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show on Wednesday, Pence explained how the Giants made it a point to always strive for victories, even when it seemed like the team had nothing to play for. "The...
MLB
NBC Sports

Rays start 9 Latin American players, rout Blue Jays 11-0

TORONTO — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays – starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day – routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase. Clemente, the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Sports

Zaidi explains why Giants have 'big offseason' ahead

SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi sat down with reporters for about 15 minutes on Monday after the Giants announced an extension for Wilmer Flores, and at the very end of the session, he was asked a question about "the big fellow in New York." The Giants president of baseball operations leaned against the back wall of the dugout and laughed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Giants prospect Luciano has 'no problem' changing positions

There’s no doubt that Giants top prospect Marco Luciano will be playing in the big leagues in the near future. Where he’ll stand on the field, though, isn’t so clear-cut. While some wonder if Luciano will be the future shortstop of the franchise, others are curious if...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell shows incredible talent at rookie camp

Boston Bruins fans are very excited about what top prospect Fabian Lysell could potentially bring to the NHL club during the 2022-23 season, and they got another look at his exciting talent Wednesday at the team's first rookie camp practice. Lysell's speed and skill were on full display in drills.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Waites hits Giants landmark with debut in loss to Braves

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Cole Waites jogged to the mound in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday night, he became the 62nd player to wear orange and black this season. For many of the 62, this season has brought special meaning, even if it hasn't gone as hoped for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Red Sox allow three-run Little League homer vs. Yankees

One play during Wednesday's game vs. the New York Yankees summed up the Boston Red Sox' entire 2022 season. In the top of the fifth inning, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres lined a single to right field to score the first run of the night. That should have been the only run scored on the play, but the Red Sox had other ideas.
BOSTON, MA

