Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
NBC Sports
What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves
SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
NBC Sports
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred
Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
NBC Sports
Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter
The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Why Pence believes non-contending teams still must play hard
If you ask former Giants star Hunter Pence, every game means something. Speaking on 95.7's The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show on Wednesday, Pence explained how the Giants made it a point to always strive for victories, even when it seemed like the team had nothing to play for. "The...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Rhys Hoskins exits Phillies game after being hit by pitch on right hand
MIAMI -- Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins left Wednesday night's win over the Miami Marlins after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. Hoskins was hit by Miami's Edward Cabrera in the top of the third inning. Hoskins stayed in the game and played first base in the bottom...
NBC Sports
Rays start 9 Latin American players, rout Blue Jays 11-0
TORONTO — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays – starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day – routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase. Clemente, the...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains why Giants have 'big offseason' ahead
SAN FRANCISCO -- Farhan Zaidi sat down with reporters for about 15 minutes on Monday after the Giants announced an extension for Wilmer Flores, and at the very end of the session, he was asked a question about "the big fellow in New York." The Giants president of baseball operations leaned against the back wall of the dugout and laughed.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
NBC Sports
Giants prospect Luciano has 'no problem' changing positions
There’s no doubt that Giants top prospect Marco Luciano will be playing in the big leagues in the near future. Where he’ll stand on the field, though, isn’t so clear-cut. While some wonder if Luciano will be the future shortstop of the franchise, others are curious if...
NBC Sports
Where Giants stand with Pederson, Rodón after Flores extension
SAN FRANCISCO -- It's somewhat rare for veterans to pass up the open market when they're having a good season, but two summers in a row, the Giants have found the sweet spot for a potential free agent. Last year, it was an easy call for both sides when the...
NBC Sports
Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell shows incredible talent at rookie camp
Boston Bruins fans are very excited about what top prospect Fabian Lysell could potentially bring to the NHL club during the 2022-23 season, and they got another look at his exciting talent Wednesday at the team's first rookie camp practice. Lysell's speed and skill were on full display in drills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
NBC Sports
Waites hits Giants landmark with debut in loss to Braves
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Cole Waites jogged to the mound in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday night, he became the 62nd player to wear orange and black this season. For many of the 62, this season has brought special meaning, even if it hasn't gone as hoped for the Giants.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Red Sox allow three-run Little League homer vs. Yankees
One play during Wednesday's game vs. the New York Yankees summed up the Boston Red Sox' entire 2022 season. In the top of the fifth inning, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres lined a single to right field to score the first run of the night. That should have been the only run scored on the play, but the Red Sox had other ideas.
Comments / 0