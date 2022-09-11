ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
NBC Sports

Rays start 9 Latin American players, rout Blue Jays 11-0

TORONTO — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays – starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day – routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase. Clemente, the...
NBC Sports

Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'

SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
NBC Sports

Phillies beat Sandy Alcantara again thanks to The Replacements

MIAMI – Chalk up another victory for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins and give the credit to The Replacements. No, we’re not talking about that great rock band. We’re talking about Bailey Falter and Nick Maton. They co-starred in the Phillies’ 2-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night.
NBC Sports

Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
NBC Sports

Raiders sign Keelan Cole to 53-man roster

The Raiders have added receiver Keelan Cole to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Wednesday. Cole was previously on the practice squad. He takes the spot of receiver DJ Turner, who was placed on injured reserve. Cole signed with Las Vegas in May but was released when the team...
