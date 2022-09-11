ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MiLB Players Officially Part of MLBPA After Union-authorization Cards Validated

Minor league baseball players are now officially part of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark regarding Minor League Players joining the MLBPA <a href="https://t.co/RrZO9AR22p">pic.twitter.com/RrZO9AR22p</a>. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported news that the minor leaguer's union-authorization cards were validated by an arbitrator, signifying the final...
Every MLB Team's Most Important Upcoming Free-Agent Decision

Two of the best players in baseball are set to reach free agency for the first time this winter as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will take their tremendous talent to the open market. Whether those two major market teams are able...
The 10 Matchups We Desperately Want To See in 2022 MLB Postseason

Regardless of who faces whom, Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason will be a thrilling ride for 26-30 days. But there are a handful of possible matchups that would really move the proverbial needle. For this discussion, all forms of matchups are on the table: batter vs. batter, pitcher vs. pitcher,...
Mets' Sandy Alderson to Step Down as President Once Search for Successor Is Over

The New York Mets are reportedly moving toward finding their next team president. Andy Martino of SNY explained Sandy Alderson's contract expires at the end of the year and he never wanted to hold the position he took in 2020 for long. Therefore, the Mets have already started interviewing candidates to take his place even if "no hire is imminent."
The Longest Drought in Pro Sports Is Ending, and Mariners Have World Series Upside

Don't sleep on the Seattle Mariners. They've already come far in 2022, putting together a 79-61 record that has them within reach of their first postseason since 2001. Should they get in, the longest playoff drought not just in Major League Baseball, but in all four of the major North American men's professional sports leagues would finally be over.
