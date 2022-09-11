Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Photos: These cats are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These cats are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Adoption Center - Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Animal Control Headquarters - Address: 1396 Government Circle, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Phone: 770-477-3509. Hours of Operation:
Dr. Robinette King – Dedicated to Women’s Health in Your Community
Dr. Robinette King is dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate care to women at every stage of their lives. As the lead physician at Life Cycle Obstetrics and Gynecology at Southern Regional, she prides herself on spending time with each patient ensuring that she and her team develops a personalized partnership focused on each patients’ healthcare journey. For Dr. King and staff, it’s all about comfort, confidence, and communication with every patient, every time.
Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
GBI heads drug-trafficking investigation that leads to four arrests
TIFTON — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000. The following were arrested and charged:. ·...
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For additional information please email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text 770.731.7848. Please send a complete message with your name and...
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Clayton County area this weekend
Get out and about and enjoy the cooler weather in Clayton County this weekend. Here are five events to help you start planning.
PHOTOS: These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter
Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time. Dogs & Puppies: $100 - Adoption fee includes sterilization, microchip with lifetime registration, DA2PP...
