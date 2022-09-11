Read full article on original website
Related
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum football: Bulldogs to try for first win of season against Sandcrabs
Yoakum heads to the coast to meet Port Lavaca Calhoun. Both teams are 0-3 and come Saturday morning, one will be 1-3. The Sandcrabs were buried by Stafford 35-7 in their opener, and have come up short in close games the last two weeks, 30-24 to Randle Richmond and 17-10 to Sinton.
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
lavacacountytoday.com
Charles Edward Hardilek
Charles Edward Hardilek, 78 of Hallettsville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at his home. He was born on Feb. 3, 1944 in San Antonio to Charles L. and Alma Hardilek. On Jan. 14, 1978, he married Dale S. Zoch in Austin and soon returned to his family home in Hallettsville.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner: Get those donuts ready!
The Shiner Police Department is excited to announce that they will be joining forces with thousands of communities nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in celebrating the city’s first ever National Night Out events. National Night Out was founded in 1984, with a focus on empowering residents to build tighter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lavacacountytoday.com
Patricia Brown
Patricia Brown, 73, of Shiner, completed her work on earth Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 9 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating.
51-Year-Old Motorcyclist Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Victoria (Victoria, TX)
According to the Victoria Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that a major crash occurred at 11000 N. Navarro Street and 1600 Edingburgh Street at [..]
lavacacountytoday.com
Anita Barcak Etzler
Anita Barcak Etzler, 80, of Hallettsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. She was born in Hallettsville on Feb. 5, 1942 to William and Evelyn Boehm Barcak. Growing up Anita worked very hard on the family farm and learned at an early age the value of putting in a hard day’s work. She carried this hard work ethic throughout her life and her children respected and learned from her. As a teenager, she sewed her own clothes and later enjoyed sewing her children’s clothes.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner firehouse bids rejected, again
Shiner city council is giving serious consideration to a local roundtable meeting that brings decision makers from the Shiner Fire Department and city together with key local business leaders and area building contractors to see if they can find a path forward in addressing its facility needs. That idea was raised near the end of last week’s city council meeting held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at which…
RELATED PEOPLE
lavacacountytoday.com
Ella Marie Berger
Ella Marie Berger, 85, of Shiner, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. She was born Jan. 7, 1937 in Hallettsville to Paul and Mathilda Zikhur Kremling. She worked at Kaspar Wire Works. She graduated from Baldwin Business College. She was a member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in...
Victoria first responders working major vehicle crash on Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 a.m., Victoria Police and Fire Departments were on the scene of a major vehicle crash at 11000 N. Navarro St. and 1600 Edinburgh St. Officials said they received the call at 6:50 a.m. The crash involved a Honda SUV and...
2 ‘most wanted’ fugitives in Texas arrested in Austin area
Two of the state's most wanted fugitives, including a sex offender, were caught in late August in the Austin area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
lavacacountytoday.com
Two flag drop-off stations now available in Shiner
Shiner’s American Legion Post 201 now has two flag collection boxes for those with old flags that need to be retired. The first has been located at the old red brick City Hall building for a few months now, just to the right of the police department’s front door, and the newest one was installed last month in front of the American Legion Hall, located at 1972 Highway 90A East, just east of the Shiner city limits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
Victoria shooting leaves one critically injured
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department officers respond to a shooting in the 3100 block of Cedar Street at 5:10 PM. Officers found an 18-year-old male shot; as a result, he was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Three suspects involved in the shooting left the...
lavacacountytoday.com
DPS debriefs YISD threats
Parents and community members received a debrief from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) agents who worked with local and federal law enforcement to locate the source of threats to Yoakum High School in late August during the Sept. 12 Yoakum ISD School Board meeting. YISD Superintendent Tom Kelley introduced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First local resident receives new home under federal program
VICTORIA, Texas – City leaders welcomed a Victoria resident into a new home on Friday, Sept. 9. Hurricane Harvey destroyed the resident’s previous home. In 2018, the Department of Housing and Urban Development notified the City of Victoria Development Services of its eligibility for funding through its HOME Investment Partnerships Program. These funds, awarded through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, will help with the reconstruction of homes that had been damaged by Harvey.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner VFD: Other facilities need attention, too
With all the focus given to finding Shiner firemen a new home, Shiner’s existing firehouse now finds itself in need of substantial repairs, department leaders have said for some months now. Spending money on a place you plan to abandon doesn’t make good financial sense. Especially not when every...
lavacacountytoday.com
DeWitt County to receive $500k for flood, hazard mitigation
DeWitt County commissioners voted to accept an allocation of $500 thousand through the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission (GCRPC) to reduce the risk of hurricanes, flooding and other hazards, during their Sept. 12 meeting. County Judge Daryl Fowler said the project stemmed from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that flooded...
lavacacountytoday.com
Chief explains constraints he and school face with privacy laws
Wednesday's call from FBI put entire system to test and provided a valuable learning tool, Beyer says. You always know it’s going to be a rough day whenever it begins with an urgent call from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, saying you need to return their call first thing on a Wednesday. said.
Comments / 0