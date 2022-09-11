Shiner’s American Legion Post 201 now has two flag collection boxes for those with old flags that need to be retired. The first has been located at the old red brick City Hall building for a few months now, just to the right of the police department’s front door, and the newest one was installed last month in front of the American Legion Hall, located at 1972 Highway 90A East, just east of the Shiner city limits.

SHINER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO