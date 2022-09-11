Agent 007 will be heading to New Jersey for the Montclair Film Festival as a special celebrity guest. Daniel Craig will be honored at the festival and will be interviewed in front of an audience with Montclair resident Stephen Colbert. The tribute to the James Bond actor is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at NJPAC in Newark.

