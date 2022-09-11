Read full article on original website
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Patriots will Face SeaDogs in Playoffs Next Week
Bridgewater, New Jersey – The Somerset Patriots (81-51) were defeated 12-7 by the Portland Sea Dogs (73-61) at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night, as Portland clinched its spot in the Eastern League playoffs. The Patriots will host the Sea Dogs in their first playoff game as the Yankees’...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Patriots Come Up Short in Slugfest with SeaDogs
Bridgewater, New Jersey – The Somerset Patriots (81-50) were outlasted by the Portland Sea Dogs (72-61) in an 11-inning shootout that resulted in a 10-9 final score at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night. Somerset took two separate leads early in the game (third and fifth innings) and tied...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Jackals Stay in Jersey, Will Move to Paterson’s Hinhcliffe Stadium
The New Jersey Jackals are officially moving to Paterson, New Jersey and will call a refurbished Hinchliffe Stadium its new home. The announcement was made official at a press conference on Wednesday. Speculation and rumors had run rampant for weeks that Paterson would be the destination of the 25-year old independent baseball club.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center Announces ‘RECORD HIGH’ Program
The GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center located in Newark, New Jersey announced today (September 13) the RECORD HIGH program. The RECORD HIGH program is a robust, cutting edge, contemporary music education program designed to prepare high school students for a career in the music industry both on and off the stage. Students will have the unique opportunity to learn from world class professionals and interact with GRAMMY® Award winners and music industry executives.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Daniel Craig To Be Honored At The Montclair Film Festival
Agent 007 will be heading to New Jersey for the Montclair Film Festival as a special celebrity guest. Daniel Craig will be honored at the festival and will be interviewed in front of an audience with Montclair resident Stephen Colbert. The tribute to the James Bond actor is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at NJPAC in Newark.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Bring Your Own Weed To This 420 Expo In New Jersey This Weekend
Forget BYOB, it’s now BYOW. In New Jersey marijuana has been legalized for recreational use for persons aged 21 and up. To celebrate, New Jersey will now have its own convention dedicated to the bud. Activist and comedian Tommy Chong is hosting an event called the 420 Expo which...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Tap into New Brunswick: Police Arrest and Charge Man with Stabbing Murder in New Brunswick
According to Tap Into New Brunswick, city police have arrested and charged a 34-year old New Brunswick man in relation to the stabbing death of 36-year old Barry James of Edison. The incident took place on Monday, September 12. The suspect, Rahmaad Howard was charged with one count of first-degree...
