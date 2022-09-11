ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on upcoming LSU game

The Mississippi State football team is 2-0 on the season and the Bulldogs are looking to get their first conference win of 2022 as they head down to Baton Rouge to face off against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Mississippi State should have a pretty good shot at getting a win in this contest given how the Bulldogs have looked through the first two games of the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eastern Progress

In-state freshman Dylan Anderson digs into new role with Arizona Wildcats

Instead of keeping freshmen away from the media spotlight while they prepare for their first season, the Arizona Wildcats for the first time have been formally introducing them on a weekly basis before full practices even start. The idea, with the blessing of second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, is to give...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Mississippi State#The Underdog Tribune
12news.com

Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday

PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Calle Salamanca. Arriving officers did not locate the victim during...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman dies days after getting hit by at least three vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has died days after she was hit by at least three vehicles near Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Kendra Roberts, 21, died from her injuries five days after the accident. Felicity Samaro, Roberts’...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa

About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
TUCSON, AZ
wtva.com

One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest.
PONTOTOC, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy