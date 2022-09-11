Read full article on original website
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on upcoming LSU game
The Mississippi State football team is 2-0 on the season and the Bulldogs are looking to get their first conference win of 2022 as they head down to Baton Rouge to face off against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Mississippi State should have a pretty good shot at getting a win in this contest given how the Bulldogs have looked through the first two games of the season.
Eastern Progress
In-state freshman Dylan Anderson digs into new role with Arizona Wildcats
Instead of keeping freshmen away from the media spotlight while they prepare for their first season, the Arizona Wildcats for the first time have been formally introducing them on a weekly basis before full practices even start. The idea, with the blessing of second-year coach Tommy Lloyd, is to give...
azdesertswarm.com
North Dakota State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona goes from playing a team picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC West Division to one that’s the favorite to claim another national championship, albeit at the FCS level. North Dakota State (2-0) has won nine FCS titles since 2011, including last season, and also brings...
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
12news.com
Recap: Storms hit northern Arizona and south of the Valley Monday
PHOENIX — Another round of strong storms hit parts of Pima and Pinal counties on Monday, even causing a rare tornado warning that expired at 4:30 p.m. Storm chances fade for the second half of the week, and temperatures will turn hotter. Increased moisture and energy caught up in our atmosphere will spark episodes of scattered to numerous showers and storms across Arizona.
This Arizona City Is Raising Its Minimum Wage
The new minimum wage will start in January.
KOLD-TV
Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Calle Salamanca. Arriving officers did not locate the victim during...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman dies days after getting hit by at least three vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has died days after she was hit by at least three vehicles near Grant and Palo Verde on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Kendra Roberts, 21, died from her injuries five days after the accident. Felicity Samaro, Roberts’...
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa
About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc. The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest.
Comments / 1