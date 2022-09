Quarterbacks Taulia Tagovailoa and Tanner Mordecai will be on center stage when Maryland hosts SMU on Saturday. Tagovailoa had a fine season in 2021, and he threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns last weekend when the Terrapins routed Charlotte. Mordecai had a big game in SMU's opener against North Texas a couple weekends ago. This figures to be the toughest test so far for both teams after each opened with two straight lopsided victories.

