Reddies defeat defending GAC champ Arkansas Tech
ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State this week defeated defending GAC champions Arkansas Tech in a five-set thriller, winning 3-2 to secure its first conference win. The Reddies took the first two sets, but the Golden Suns stormed back, winning the next two, forcing a fifth set. HSU closed the door on any chance of a comeback, winning the fifth set 15-11. The Reddies finished with an attack average of .150, registering 54 kills.Christiane Uzoh led the attack, tallying 17 kills, finishing the match hitting .424 percent. Freshman Aleah Stogner recorded her third double-double of the season with ten kills and 18 digs. Madison Hatt provided the support in attack, leading the team with 38 assists.
William Henry ‘Boo’ Battle
William Henry Battle was born on April 9, 1966, in Arkadelphia to Nell Battle and Lucille Ussery. Being raised in a large family of 12 he was the baby brother. His mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy “Big Mama” McNeil. His grandmother was highly respected among friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia. When she passed William lived with his eldest sister, Patricia. She, by example, taught Christian values, and integrity that resulted in a stable and loving family environment.
Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia
CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
Jewel Deane Lea
Jewel Deane (Scott) Lea passed away on September 12, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on January 23, 1928, in Louann, Arkansas, to William Jackson and Eula Lee Scott. Jewel was the youngest of 12 children. She was a member of Manning Baptist Church. Jewel loved to paint in her coloring books, making some beautiful pictures; she also loved to quilt and do puzzle books. Jewel was the author of two books about her life.
Tennessee man dies in I-30 crash
NEVADA COUNTY — A one-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning ended tragically for a Tennessee man traveling on an Arkansas highway. Russell L. Goal Jr., of Carthage, Tenn., was driving eastbound on Interstate 30 in a 2021 Ford Edge when he veered off the highway into the median and struck a concrete bridge pillar near the 51 mile-marker, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
Locals graduate from A-State in 2022
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 38 states and 11 other countries. Provost Allan Utter presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master,...
Martin joins Arkadelphia CHI clinic
ARKADELPHIA — CHI St. Vincent announced that Dr. Benjamin Martin has joined the team of leading physicians at the CHI St. Vincent Primary Care Clinic in Arkadelphia. After attending medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Dr. Martin completed his residency in family medicine at the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, Arkansas Medical Society and American Medical Association. Dr. Martin previously served as pharmacy technician at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs before attending medical school.
Arkadelphia educator a familiar face in a new place
Kathy Crow has spent 34 years in the Arkadelphia School District as a classroom teacher. Kathy loved those years in the classroom. She was the 2021-22 Peake Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Now, she moves into a new role for the district in the 2022-23 School Year as an English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Interventionist. Her primary role is to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade
Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
FAIR PARADE TODAY!
The 2022 Clark County Fair will be in full swing Wednesday evening, as a long line of floats, vehicles, tractors, marchers and others will parade through downtown Arkadelphia. “We have a great lineup so far,” parade coordinator Blake Batson said, noting that more entries were coming in as of Tuesday evening. Fire trucks, bands, cheerleaders and cheer squads, tractors, commercial floats and pageant contestants are among the parade participants. Batson said Arkadelphia High School’s 2022 Homecoming court will be an addition to the parade.
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Sept. 14
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Public invited to meet new Alliance CEO in open house event
The public is invited to attend a drop-in open house welcoming Shelley Short, the new CEO of the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce. Short began her role on Sept. 6. The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of...
The CALL plans family worship event
All of Clark County is invited to join The CALL for a special event. Our community, moved to action, fueled by the love of Jesus, is a powerful force and together we can solve this foster care crisis. The CALL Encounter is a 2-hour family worship experience that can make a lifetime of impact. Whether it’s fostering, advocating or supporting families caring for children, everyone in the audience will be given an opportunity to do something.
Large-item pickup available to Amity residents Oct. 1
The City of Amity will pick up large household items left at the curb on Saturday, Oct. 1. Large items apply to appliances and furniture. The citywide pick-up does not include household hazardous waste such as tires, paints or chemicals like pesticides and herbicides. For more information contact Amity City...
