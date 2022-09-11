ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State this week defeated defending GAC champions Arkansas Tech in a five-set thriller, winning 3-2 to secure its first conference win. The Reddies took the first two sets, but the Golden Suns stormed back, winning the next two, forcing a fifth set. HSU closed the door on any chance of a comeback, winning the fifth set 15-11. The Reddies finished with an attack average of .150, registering 54 kills.Christiane Uzoh led the attack, tallying 17 kills, finishing the match hitting .424 percent. Freshman Aleah Stogner recorded her third double-double of the season with ten kills and 18 digs. Madison Hatt provided the support in attack, leading the team with 38 assists.

