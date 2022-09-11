ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: UFC fighter taps out 10 Marines at Camp Pendleton

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett, also known as Paddy “The Baddy,” grappled with 10 Marines and talked mental health during a visit to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. on Aug. 26. Video of the matchups first released this week shows how Pimblett forced the 10 different Marines to tap out while grappling with the pro fighter.
The Level Change Podcast 191: UFC 279 recap, Jake Paul responds to Diaz’ win

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
Michael Chandler Would Take Title Shot Over Fight With Conor McGregor, Says Fight Against Dustin Poirier Is Not Personal

Michael Chandler has one thing on his mind, getting the UFC belt. There has been a huge lightweight fight added to the November Madison Square Garden card between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. This fight has been brewing for some time now and finally, the bout agreements have been signed and the fight is on. Not exactly known for their trash-talking, both Chandler and Poirier have been uncharacteristically angry toward each other. They even got into a verbal altercation at a UFC event.
