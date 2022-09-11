Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Trigg County female kicker among best in state
CADIZ, Ky. - Trigg County senior Olivia Noffsinger isn’t your average football player. Noffsinger is breaking barriers this season as the only female player on the Trigg County football team. Trigg County coach Chris Ezell recruited Noffsinger to join the Wildcats this season after their kicker graduated last year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Basketball courts being repaved in Paducah
PADUCAH — Basketball courts across Paducah are getting resurfaced, the city's parks and recreation department says. WPSD video of crews working on the courts at Robert Coleman Park, which is at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard. Next, they'll work at Voor Park, which is at 1201 Martin Luther King Jr....
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County 3rd grader heading to Augusta for Drive, Chip & Putt Nationals
MAYFIELD, KY -- Getting a chance to play at Augusta National is a pipe dream for so many who play the game of golf, but for 8-year old Kylie Miller, she will get that chance next April. This past weekend, Miller won the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional in the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State gets first MVC basketball schedule
MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State men’s basketball team makes its first foray into the Missouri Valley Conference as the league announced the 2022-23 regular season schedule Thursday from the home office in St. Louis, Missouri. With an ambitious 20-game schedule, The Valley will play two league games before...
wpsdlocal6.com
9/13 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You voted Crittenden County's Micah Newcom as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Newcom threw for 184 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rockets ended a 12 game losing streak to Caldwell County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky lieutenant governor celebrates thousands of dollars in grants awarded to McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in McCracken County on Wednesday to announce nearly $580,000 in grant funding for two projects in the county. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is awarding the McCracken County Fiscal Court with a $500,000 economic development grant, and the county also received a $79,503 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/15 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this special Thursday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water levels
HICKMAN, KY — The Dorena-Hickman Ferry had to halt service Thursday morning due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. Because Kentucky and Missouri are not connected by any roads or bridges, the ferry is the only direct route connecting the two states. The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear presents Calloway County with $1 million for infrastructure improvements
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Calloway County Tuesday to announce $1 million for infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a new fire station in Murray. Beshear joined local leaders in Murray to present a $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds to the...
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
KFVS12
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
wkdzradio.com
West Kentucky Workforce Board Activates Rapid Response For PJ Clark Lumber
While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
guttenbergpress.com
Life on the river: Brothers find rewarding careers aboard towboats
Brothers David (left) and Aaron Hundt of McGregor have rewarding careers on the river—David as a pilot and Aaron as a towboat captain for Paducah, Ky., based Marquette Transportation. The company transports cargo by barge on the nation’s inland waterways. (Submitted photo)
KFVS12
Truck hauling gravel crashes, overturns on U.S. 641 in Lyon Co.
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A truck hauling gravel crashed and overturned on U.S. 641 on Wednesday morning, September 14. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call just before 9 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County. They say a...
radionwtn.com
“It Runs In The Family” Honors At Obion County Schools
Union City, Tenn.–A new, permanent item has been added to the Obion County Schools’ Board Agenda! Every month, Obion County Schools will recognize an Obion County School’s alumnus, a student from the school that the board meeting is being held at, and staff whose family works for the school system. The three recognition programs are titled Outstanding Alumni (nominated by the community), Student Spotlight (selected by the principal), and It Runs in the Family. Those who were recognized will then be shared on the districts’ social media platforms on the three Mondays that follow the meeting.
wpsdlocal6.com
Public will be able to watch Wednesday as final truss is placed on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Members of the public will be able to watch as the final truss is placed for the new New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the public viewing area will be open Wednesday morning to allow folks to watch crews in action.
wevv.com
Crews battle large fire in Mortons Gap
Crews were battling a large blaze in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Tuesday. We're told the fire broke out at a structure across from the Pilot Truck Stop off of Highway 41 on Tuesday afternoon. You can see video from the scene that was shared with us below. Stay with 44News...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man hit by school bus in Carbondale flown to St. Louis-area hospital
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 52-year-old Carbondale, Illinois, man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was hit by a Vienna school bus, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The bus was carrying Vienna High School students to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for a field trip. The...
