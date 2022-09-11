Read full article on original website
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Hundreds welcome back Utah veterans after visiting nation's war memorials in DC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds gathered to welcome back Utah veterans after they got the trip of a lifetime in Washington DC to see our nation's war memorials. 2News reporter Kelly Vaughen joined the veterans on the trip for the 40th Utah Honor Flight. They were only halfway...
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
kjzz.com
Local Utah Republican announces entry on ballot during YouTube rap video
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A local Republican has announced she will be on the ballot for the District 12 Senate race. In a recent video posted to YouTube, Linda Paulson can be seen dancing and rapping about her campaign and political values. "I'm pro religious freedom, life, police,...
ksl.com
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: New US citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Salt Lake County on Wednesday, dozens of immigrants and refugees took the oath of allegiance to become new citizens. 41 people took the oath of allegiance to become citizens in the state. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Kearns library, where Jenny...
ksl.com
Salt Lake buildings to light up in red, green and white for Mexican Independence Day
SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi resident Neal Currey, Black Rifle Coffee owner, social media influencer dead at 42
LINDON, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Neal Anthony Currey, a social media influencer, gun advocate and owner of Black Rifle Coffee in Orem, died Saturday, his wife, Casey Currey, confirmed on Instagram. On Tuesday, she also shared a link to funeral details and an account that says...
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
kjzz.com
Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving
UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Punched by teen player, Utah referee blows whistle on parents’ behavior
SALT LAKE CITY — First it was Herriman, now Layton. Something needs to be done about parents behaving badly at ballgames. A Utah referee who was punched in the throat by a teen on the field suggests banning the child player of the misbehaving adult. A brawl between parents...
kjzz.com
Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
kjzz.com
Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
upr.org
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
utahbusiness.com
Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah
Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
kjzz.com
Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Idaho have identified the victims of a small aircraft crash west of Bear Lake. According to a Thursday update from FCSO, the two were a married couple from Oregon. "We are still waiting to make sure all family...
KTAR.com
‘The Letter’ assesses the arrest and motives behind Utah murder
LEHI — Almost as soon as Sgt. Jerry Townsend settled into the driver’s seat of his unmarked police car, the man handcuffed next to him began asking him questions. “How long did it take you guys to find the people I shot?” said 19-year-old Jorge Benvenuto, who wore basketball shorts and a T-shirt. Townsend told him only one of the two teens he’d shot was dead – Zachary Snarr.
Gephardt Daily
Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
