Salt Lake City, UT

violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
ksl.com

Salt Lake buildings to light up in red, green and white for Mexican Independence Day

SALT LAKE CITY — A few parts of downtown Salt Lake City will be lit up in red, green and white later this week in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. The Walker Center and the Salt Lake City-County Building will be illuminated in the colors of the Mexican Flag on Thursday and Friday to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the independence of Mexico and to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
utahbusiness.com

Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
UTAH STATE
KTAR.com

‘The Letter’ assesses the arrest and motives behind Utah murder

LEHI — Almost as soon as Sgt. Jerry Townsend settled into the driver’s seat of his unmarked police car, the man handcuffed next to him began asking him questions. “How long did it take you guys to find the people I shot?” said 19-year-old Jorge Benvenuto, who wore basketball shorts and a T-shirt. Townsend told him only one of the two teens he’d shot was dead – Zachary Snarr.
Gephardt Daily

Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID

