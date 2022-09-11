Read full article on original website
Gov. Reeves congratulates Chapel Hart after AGT loss
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance. The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie […]
Photos wanted for 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast calendar
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest for its 2023 calendar. Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood. Submitted images […]
Proposed $22M lagoon would bring clear water to Mississippi Coast; similar project in Alabama
A real estate development company is proposing a way to bring clearer water and more hurricane protection to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. At a meeting of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport, detailed the proposal called Clearwater Gulf Coast — a mile-long lagoon — that would also help protect the coast during a hurricane, he said.
Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Native & Gulf Coast Developer Proposes Lagoon to Supervisors
Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating four fatal crashes that have occurred in the state this week. On Sunday, a Mississippi man died in a crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. MHP officials report that Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, died when his 2000 Mercedes...
dallasexpress.com
Four Arrested After Local Armored Truck Robbery
An armored truck employee was shot during a robbery in Carrollton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Four people were arrested in East Texas in connection with the crime later the same day. The alleged perpetrators will be extradited to North Texas. Around noon on September 8, two employees were...
wxxv25.com
Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
Mississippi issues Silver Alert for missing 90-year-old man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old Harrison County man. Billy Hollingsworth is described as a white man around five feet, four inches tall, with white hair and hazel eyes. On Monday, September 12, Hollingsworth was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 19000...
Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting
An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
WLOX
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is still at large after a pursuit involving Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies that began Monday afternoon and has extended into Tuesday. The chase began after deputies attempted to stop a black Dodge truck with Texas paper plates at the Chevron on County...
WLOX
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shake ups are happening in the administration of one school district in Jackson County. Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to put Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent on administrative leave with pay until further notice. “We know...
WLOX
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses. The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club. The district said it’s because of overcrowding. Parents said they...
Sheriff pay increases, grant-funded construction slated in new George County budget
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Three major construction projects and pay increases for a dozen first responders are budgeted for the new fiscal year in George County. Neither initiative will come from an increase in taxes. The county will operate at the same tax millage, 122.23, as it has for the last five years. With […]
WLOX
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. MHP responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. Delores Richardson, 50, of Poplarville was traveling west on Highway 26 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when the vehicle left the road and hit several trees. Richardson died from the crash, according to MHP.
Inmate jailed on public drink charge dies in Mississippi county jail
The death of an inmate in a Mississippi county jail is under investigation. Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of Justin Holloman, 33, of Moss Point, who was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail.
