Plymouth, PA

Report: Boy, 12, dies after apparent drowning

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
PLYMOUTH — A 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead Saturday evening after an apparent drowning, according to our news partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

Officials said the boy was in a creek, according to the report.

Acting Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs told Eyewitness News the boy was pronounced dead at the Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre emergency room.

An autopsy is set for Monday.

The matter remained under investigation late Saturday, Eyewitness News reported.

Times Leader

Times Leader

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

