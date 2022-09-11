ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Free Access Mondays coming your way this week

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
The most comprehensive newspaper in our region is coming your way this Monday — for free!

Times Leader Media Group will be opening up access to our Monday e-edition for everyone at no charge, so current and future readers can see just how much quality content our digital editions have to offer.

“Having quality local news accessible to our community is highest priority to us,” Publisher Kerry Miscavage said.

“Our Monday digital newspaper is not only a great resource to Northeastern Pennsylvanians but also a teaching tool for future generations,” she said. “We feel very grateful that we are in a position to offer this at no charge.”

“If you are already a frequent timesleader.com visitor, I’m certain you’ll enjoy your upgraded experience,” Miscavage added. “If you are not yet a visitor to our site, tomorrow will be a prime time to check out our vast local news, expanded sports, entertainment news and locally owned shopping opportunities.”

Also red TL logos will be scattered throughout the Monday e-edition. Readers can count the number of logos for an opportunity to win gift cards; see details in the Monday e-edition.

Join in on what hundreds of thousands already appreciate each week: Our e-editions can be accessed at https://www.timesleader.com/e-edition. There are two great ways to view the e-edition — via flip or scroll.

