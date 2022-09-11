Leading web novel platform Wattpad will launch a series of podcasts created by popular Wattpad authors, exclusively on Spotify. Some of the biggest names in web novels in Indonesia and the Philippines will bring their stories to life through a range of podcasts, with 20 titles available to Spotify listeners. Authors include Pit Sandi, whose story “My Ice Girl” has some 22 million reads on Wattpad, Ma. Cristina Lata, author of 321 million-read title “The Four Bad Boys and Me” and Ariesa Jane Domingo of “For Hire: A Damn Good Kisser,” which has 42.1 million reads. These podcasts are not...

