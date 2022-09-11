ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US News and World Report

US Sells Home of Couple Illegally Working With Syria Company

Nearly $650,000 gained from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company has gone to a fund that provides compensation to victims of international state-sponsored terrorism. BOSTON (AP) — Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Death Toll Rises to Nine in Collapsed Building in Jordan

AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordanian rescuers searched for a second day for remaining survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Amman where nine people were confirmed dead so far, officials said on Wednesday. At least 25 people were in the dilapidated residential building in the Webdeh district of the Jordanian...
ACCIDENTS
Variety

Wattpad and Spotify Strike Deal for Indonesia, Philippines Podcasts (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading web novel platform Wattpad will launch a series of podcasts created by popular Wattpad authors, exclusively on Spotify. Some of the biggest names in web novels in Indonesia and the Philippines will bring their stories to life through a range of podcasts, with 20 titles available to Spotify listeners. Authors include Pit Sandi, whose story “My Ice Girl” has some 22 million reads on Wattpad, Ma. Cristina Lata, author of 321 million-read title “The Four Bad Boys and Me” and Ariesa Jane Domingo of “For Hire: A Damn Good Kisser,” which has 42.1 million reads. These podcasts are not...
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Ukraine City Faces Rising River After Russian Strike - Official

(Reuters) -The southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih faced rising water levels in the Inhulets River on Wednesday after Russia fired eight cruise missiles at local infrastructure, an official said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, posted a video of what appeared to be a small bridge being...
POLITICS

