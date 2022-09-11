Read full article on original website
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in swimming accident off Georgia coast
Prominent Georgia attorney Page Pate, a frequent CNN guest, died Sunday afternoon, his law firm told CNN. He was 55. Pate died after being swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN.
HEALTH SCORES: Sept. 6 - Sept. 9
♦ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 3147 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Sept. 6; Follow-up; 99/A.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE IN RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE All creditors of the ESTATE OF JOSEPH CLINTON LEE, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me. Jennifer Ellis, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Joseph Clinton Lee Jennifer Ellis 1844 Woodland Hills Ave. NW Atlanta, GA 30318 908-81278, 9/14,21,28,10/5,2022.
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend, September 16-18
With cooler weather coming in, this weekend is perfect for spending some time outside. From a food and wine festival to Michael Bolton live in concert, here's what's going on in the Rockdale and Newton County areas this weekend.
UPDATE: RCSO: Conyers man shot, killed over Door Dash delivery
CONYERS — A Conyers man is dead and a Covington man is in jail after a confrontation that apparently resulted from a Door Dash delivery that went to the wrong address. Fernando Soloman, 20, of a Tall Oaks apartments address, was shot and killed Sept. 8; Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, of Upper River Road in Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault, murder and felony murder in connection with the shooting.
Newton Sheriff's Office releases names of shooting victims
COVINGTON — The identities of a couple who was shot and killed during a custody exchange Sept. 11 have been released by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Desiree Thomas, 33, and Craig J. Thomas, 29, were shot while dropping off Desiree Thomas’ 15-year-old daughter at the home of the teen’s father on Pebble Lane in western Newton County.
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387)
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, 2022:. • Randy Small, 36, Rockview Lane, Conyers; open container, DUI - alcohol, no license on...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2022:. • Julius Lee Aldrich, 30, Forest Ridge Road, Atlanta; probation violation.
PHOTOS: These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter
Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time.
Rockdale Public Schools announces school-level Teachers of the Year
CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community. The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony...
Where Will Queen Elizabeth II Be Buried?
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) Click for more.
