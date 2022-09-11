ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Two dead in plane crash near Utah/Idaho border

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in southeast Idaho, not far from the Utah border. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, a plane crash was reported east of Preston around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies located...
PRESTON, ID
kmyu.tv

3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kmyu.tv

Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

No. 14 Utah looks to avenge loss last season to San Diego St

The Utes have a chance to win game No. 300 against Mountain West teams by beating the Aztecs. Utah was a member of the league before joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Since that switch, the Utes have gone 28-4 in nonconference games during the regular season. One of those losses...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
