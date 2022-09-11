Read full article on original website
GALLERY: New US citizens sworn in at naturalization ceremony in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In Salt Lake County on Wednesday, dozens of immigrants and refugees took the oath of allegiance to become new citizens. 41 people took the oath of allegiance to become citizens in the state. The naturalization ceremony was held at the Kearns library, where Jenny...
Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
Doctors, researchers from around the world coming to Utah to discuss stillbirth
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stillbirths in the United States happen in about one in every 160 to 165 pregnancies. Doctors say that's two to three times higher than most countries with the same economic standing. "It's more common than you think," said Dr. Bob Silver, an internal fetal...
Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
Two dead in plane crash near Utah/Idaho border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed two people in southeast Idaho, not far from the Utah border. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, a plane crash was reported east of Preston around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies located...
3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
GALLERY: Workers celebrate 2-year commemoration since 2nd phase opened at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airport officials held a worker appreciation event Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the new airport opening. During the event, new information about the construction at the Salt Lake International Airport was shared. An update was provided on the second phase of the...
Teen faces charges after firing gun near Bountiful High School
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful teen is facing charges after police say the teen fired a gun near Bountiful High School. Police said they were called to the parking lot near the school on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to a report of an aggravated assault with a firearm at 640 South 750 East.
Probationer with serious drug addiction known to carry wanted for assault charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A probationer with a serious drug addiction who is known to carry a loaded gun is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah's Fugitives. LEE EUGENE ELENZ ON METRO GANG UNIT 10 MOST WANTED LIST. Lee Eugene Elenz, 29, is on...
Sandy considers selling naming rights for rec center in creative bid to fund improvements
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy officials are exploring selling corporate naming rights to fund repairs of a 40-year-old recreation center. Tuesday evening, the Sandy City Council voted 6-0 to move one step closer to exploring if corporations want to spend millions of dollars to put their name on the Alta Canyon Sports Center.
Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
No. 14 Utah looks to avenge loss last season to San Diego St
The Utes have a chance to win game No. 300 against Mountain West teams by beating the Aztecs. Utah was a member of the league before joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Since that switch, the Utes have gone 28-4 in nonconference games during the regular season. One of those losses...
Utah Tech Coach: The 'Spread and Schred' offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Saturday night, Weber State will host Utah Tech in a game broadcast live on KJZZ-TV with our Dave Fox on the call. Dave visited with Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson from St. George. They Talked Trailblazers offense vs Weber State’s stingy defense,...
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
