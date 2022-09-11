Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Henry County Daily Herald
Atlanta Motor Speedway to host two NASCAR weekends in 2023, first night race in 9 years
The dates are set for the NASCAR Cup Series’ two trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023 with thrilling action returning to the high banks in the spring and summer, including the speedway’s first night race since 2014. Stock car racing’s best will tackle the intense high-speed action...
Henry County Daily Herald
Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
Henry County Daily Herald
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387)
Henry County Daily Herald
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Send Daughter to School in Adorable Instagram Snaps
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are the sweetest parents.
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Henry County area this weekend
Get outside and enjoy the cooler weather this weekend in Henry County. From live music to food, wine and fall fun there are plenty of events to choose from.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County to conduct Interstate 75 commercial vehicle lanes traffic impact study
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has approved a traffic impact study to assess and document the traffic impacts of a plan by the Georgia Department of Transportation to construct two truck-only lanes on I-75 North from Macon to McDonough. Construction of the proposed lanes is slated...
Henry County Daily Herald
Susan G. Komen plans 'More Than Pink' walk in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person “More Than Pink Walk” to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and health equity programs, including Susan G. Komen’s Stand for H.E.R — a Health Equity Revolution — a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the black community. The walk will be held on Sept. 24 at Lenox Square.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough small business to host spooktacular event
McDONOUGH — One McDonough resident is looking to serve up a spooky event inspired by a little boy who thoroughly enjoys making short films. Heather Martin, owner of TipTop Events, LLC in McDonough, is set to host a Halloween-themed film festival dedicated to children interested in the film industry. The event transpired as the mompreneur often found herself enjoying scenes of "the little boy down the street" as he sought unique ways to capture short reels of his family and friends.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
