SHS CTE House Update 9/15/22
Barbara L. Hankins, 84, Riverton
Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Start: 10 a.m. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
SHS CTE house renovation progresses
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are testament to the old saying, "learning is doing." Back in February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of a vacant property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah School District for $1. One month later, students in the high school's industrial tech classes launched a full-scale renovation of the dilapidated structure as part of the district's Career Technical Education programming. Denise Green is the district's K-12 IGNITE Coordinator. Green tells KMA News nine students are involved in the project this semester.
Shen council seeks Community Catalyst grant
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking a new tool for renovating certain properties in the community. At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council authorized City Clerk Karla Gray to publish requests for proposals for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program. Up to $100,000 is available to property owners seeking "redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of underutilized buildings, and stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community." Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen attended a meeting in Clarinda Tuesday outlining the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the program targets revamping downtown business districts.
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
Former Red Oak star Athen named NSAA Attacker of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Red Oak star and Bellevue senior Sierra Athen was named the North Star Athletic Association's Attacker of the Week on Monday. Athen recorded a double-double in all four matches last week, helping No. 12 Bellevue to a 3-1 record at the Aquinas Invitational. Athen totaled 53 kills...
Riverside XC 'not waiting' for success
(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak. The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race. "The girls came out and set the tone right...
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
Maryville volleyball leaning on three seniors in strong start
(Maryville) -- Maryville volleyball is off to a fine start behind the standout play and leadership of three seniors. The Spoofhounds, following a four-set road win at Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, have seven wins in their first 10 matches. “We’re feeling great,” Coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “We’re seeing...
Walter Eugene "Gene" Gleaves, age 92, Oakland, IA
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Gene's name. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa. Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery.
Atlantic council approves second reading of new panhandling ordinance
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic city officials have taken another step towards adopting a new panhandling ordinance. During its latest regular meeting, the Atlantic City Council approved the second reading of an "aggressive panhandling" ordinance regarding public property. John Lund is the Atlantic City Administrator. Lund tells KMA News the regulation is based on a recommendation from the Community Protections Committee. He says the reasoning behind the ordinance is in light of recent developments with homelessness in larger cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco in California.
CAM's Daugherty reflects on coaching career
(Anita) -- The leader behind CAM baseball's decade of dominance is calling it a career. Dan Daugherty has served as the CAM skipper since 2011, but the long-time coach hung it up recently, making his resignation official this week. "I wasn't sure," Daugherty said. "But chalking the field became a...
Red Oak's Nordeen a finalist for DISH Hometown Heroes High School Coach of the Year
(KMAland) -- Red Oak head football coach Michael Nordeen is among five finalists for the DISH Hometown Heroes High School Coach of the Year. Voting for the award is open now through September 30th. To vote click here.
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
KMAland Volleyball (9/13): Atlantic, Kuemper win twice in H10, Treynor, SW Valley, Palmyra among other winners
(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Kuemper won twice in the Hawkeye Ten, Treynor got a big sweep, SW Valley kept rolling in the POI, East won a marathon over AL, Rock Port and East Atchison were winners, Palmyra moved to the MUDECAS final & more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE...
Lo-Ma wins slugfest with Westwood, shifts focus to Tri-Center
(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday. The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid. “We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt...
Stanton-Essex looks for continued growth following 2-1 start
(Essex) -- The Stanton-Essex football team is continuing to come together as a squad through the first three weeks of the season. The Vikings are 2-1 after their first two weeks, including their latest triumph -- a 34-24 win over East Union Friday. "The resiliency and the ability to overcome...
Elmwood-Murdock volleyball preaching unity, resiliency amid recent hot streak
(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team has worked through some early-season growing pains to produce a four-match win streak. The Knights started the year 0-2, but they currently sit at 8-5 after a 4-1 performance at Saturday's Malcolm Tournament with wins over Centennial, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury and Scotus Central Catholic. "I'm...
