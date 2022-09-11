Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
SMITH: Former QB Kirby Moore provided some of Georgia Bulldogs' biggest plays
Kirby Moore, as a Bulldog quarterback, had a career somewhat akin to that of Stetson Bennett. Kirby came along when prospects were not rated. He had talent, but most of all his mental acuity was his hallmark. He was athletic with remarkable quickness, which meant that his feet took him where his arm wouldn’t.
Henry County Daily Herald
Atlanta Motor Speedway to host two NASCAR weekends in 2023, first night race in 9 years
The dates are set for the NASCAR Cup Series’ two trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023 with thrilling action returning to the high banks in the spring and summer, including the speedway’s first night race since 2014. Stock car racing’s best will tackle the intense high-speed action...
Henry County Daily Herald
Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in swimming accident off Georgia coast
Prominent Georgia attorney Page Pate, a frequent CNN guest, died Sunday afternoon, his law firm told CNN. He was 55. Pate died after being swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN.
Henry County Daily Herald
Julian Edelman Recalls Drunken Night When He Was Arrested
View the original article to see embedded media.
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Henry County area this weekend
Get outside and enjoy the cooler weather this weekend in Henry County. From live music to food, wine and fall fun there are plenty of events to choose from.
Henry County Daily Herald
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387)
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County to conduct Interstate 75 commercial vehicle lanes traffic impact study
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has approved a traffic impact study to assess and document the traffic impacts of a plan by the Georgia Department of Transportation to construct two truck-only lanes on I-75 North from Macon to McDonough. Construction of the proposed lanes is slated...
Henry County Daily Herald
Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
Henry County Daily Herald
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Send Daughter to School in Adorable Instagram Snaps
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are the sweetest parents.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough small business to host spooktacular event
McDONOUGH — One McDonough resident is looking to serve up a spooky event inspired by a little boy who thoroughly enjoys making short films. Heather Martin, owner of TipTop Events, LLC in McDonough, is set to host a Halloween-themed film festival dedicated to children interested in the film industry. The event transpired as the mompreneur often found herself enjoying scenes of "the little boy down the street" as he sought unique ways to capture short reels of his family and friends.
