McDONOUGH — One McDonough resident is looking to serve up a spooky event inspired by a little boy who thoroughly enjoys making short films. Heather Martin, owner of TipTop Events, LLC in McDonough, is set to host a Halloween-themed film festival dedicated to children interested in the film industry. The event transpired as the mompreneur often found herself enjoying scenes of "the little boy down the street" as he sought unique ways to capture short reels of his family and friends.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO