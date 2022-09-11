Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
IATC releases latest team rankings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings. Logan-Magnolia is the highest-ranked KMAland girls team, coming in at No. 1 in Class 1A while Glenwood leads the boys teams at No. 6 in 3A. Find the full rankings here. CLASS 1A.
kmaland.com
Lo-Ma wins slugfest with Westwood, shifts focus to Tri-Center
(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday. The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid. “We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt...
kmaland.com
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
kmaland.com
Red Oak seeking first 4-0 start in 51 years
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a chance to do something it hasn't done since 1971. The Tigers have already accomplished something they hadn't done in 15 years -- a 3-0 start thanks to wins over Riverside, West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley. Red Oak's fast start...
kmaland.com
Maryville volleyball leaning on three seniors in strong start
(Maryville) -- Maryville volleyball is off to a fine start behind the standout play and leadership of three seniors. The Spoofhounds, following a four-set road win at Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, have seven wins in their first 10 matches. “We’re feeling great,” Coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “We’re seeing...
kmaland.com
AHSTW riding stingy defense into undefeated showdown with Mount Ayr
(Avoca) – The AHSTW football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2018 as they head into a showdown with Mount Ayr this week. The KMA State Class A No. 10 Vikings picked up wins over IKM-Manning and Earlham to start the year before grinding out a 28-0 win at Southwest Valley last week.
kmaland.com
Sporrer pacing 1A No. 1 Logan-Magnolia girls
(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer has seen success firsthand. Now, the last standout runner from her family leads the top team in Class 1A. Sporrer is currently ranked No. 6 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches while her team is the IATC's top squad.
kmaland.com
Riverside XC 'not waiting' for success
(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak. The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race. "The girls came out and set the tone right...
kmaland.com
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
kmaland.com
Elmwood-Murdock volleyball preaching unity, resiliency amid recent hot streak
(Elmwood) -- The Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team has worked through some early-season growing pains to produce a four-match win streak. The Knights started the year 0-2, but they currently sit at 8-5 after a 4-1 performance at Saturday's Malcolm Tournament with wins over Centennial, Ashland-Greenwood, Fairbury and Scotus Central Catholic. "I'm...
kmaland.com
Harlan's record-breaking QB Kasperbauer humbled, ready to continue hard work
(Harlan) -- Harlan standout quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has rewritten the record books for Iowa's most storied program. Kasperbauer threw for 186 yards last week in Harlan's 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, surpassing Joel Osborn as the Cyclones' all-time leader with 6,382 yards. "It's an honor to see the numerous years...
kmaland.com
CAM's Daugherty reflects on coaching career
(Anita) -- The leader behind CAM baseball's decade of dominance is calling it a career. Dan Daugherty has served as the CAM skipper since 2011, but the long-time coach hung it up recently, making his resignation official this week. "I wasn't sure," Daugherty said. "But chalking the field became a...
kmaland.com
Former Red Oak star Athen named NSAA Attacker of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Red Oak star and Bellevue senior Sierra Athen was named the North Star Athletic Association's Attacker of the Week on Monday. Athen recorded a double-double in all four matches last week, helping No. 12 Bellevue to a 3-1 record at the Aquinas Invitational. Athen totaled 53 kills...
kmaland.com
Constantly-improving Maryville ready for MEC showdown with St. Pius X
(Maryville) -- Maryville has a big Midland Empire Conference showdown ahead of them on Friday night. The good news is that the Spoofhounds (2-1 overall, 1-0 MEC) are seeing impressive progression week to week. “We talk about it in our culture a lot,” Coach Matt Webb told KMA Sports. “Championship...
kmaland.com
Defense leading Syracuse in surprise turnaround, C1 No. 7 Adams Central up next
(Syracuse) -- The Syracuse football team's turnaround has been a feel-good story in the 2022 football season. The Rockets are 3-0 with wins over Louisville, Concordia and David City after an 0-9 campaign last season. The Rockets' three wins matches their total from the last two seasons. Their 3-0 start...
kmaland.com
Red Oak's Nordeen a finalist for DISH Hometown Heroes High School Coach of the Year
(KMAland) -- Red Oak head football coach Michael Nordeen is among five finalists for the DISH Hometown Heroes High School Coach of the Year. Voting for the award is open now through September 30th. To vote click here.
kmaland.com
SHS CTE House Update 9/15/22
(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah High School students are testament to the old saying, "learning is doing."
kmaland.com
Barbara L. Hankins, 84, Riverton
Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Location: Riverton Christian Community Church - Riverton, IA. Visitation Start: 10 a.m. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
