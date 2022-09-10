The Freshman squad suffered their first loss of the season to the Hamilton Southeastern Royals. Ryan Thembulembu and the rest of the offense continued with their strong running game, scoring late in the 1st quarter. They did not find the endzone again until later in the 3rd quarter, when Gage Sturgill connected with Carsen Eloms in the air. Kicker Isaac Poer was 2 for 2 on PATs.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO