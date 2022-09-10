Read full article on original website
Boys Varsity Soccer beats Brownsburg 2 – 1
The varsity boys soccer team went on the road for a tough HCC showdown at Brownsburg. The Tigers were able to come home with a 2-1 road victory. Noah Reinhart scored first for Fishers, followed by a game winning goal from Will Sandlin with just over three minutes to play.
Fishers Freshman Lose to HSE, 14-17
The Freshman squad suffered their first loss of the season to the Hamilton Southeastern Royals. Ryan Thembulembu and the rest of the offense continued with their strong running game, scoring late in the 1st quarter. They did not find the endzone again until later in the 3rd quarter, when Gage Sturgill connected with Carsen Eloms in the air. Kicker Isaac Poer was 2 for 2 on PATs.
