It was a successful night for UCF volleyball after defeating the University of Illinois Chicago 3-1 Sunday night. The Knights set the tone of the game winning their first set against UIC 25-16, but things took a turn when UIC won the second set 25-20, tying the game. Despite being in a tie, UCF head volleyball coach Todd Dagenais said his team was not fazed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO