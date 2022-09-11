Read full article on original website
How to watch, listen and follow the Rebels versus Georgia Tech from Atlanta
Ole Miss has won 11 straight games inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, but the Rebels will take on their first road test of the season Saturday in Atlanta. That's when the 17th-ranked Rebels (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will battle Georgia Tech (1-1, 0-1 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. CT from Bobby Dodd Stadium. The...
Grayson Gibson, 2025 Calvary Christian standout commits to Ole Miss baseball
The defending national champs recently got a new 2025 commitment in the form of Grayson Gibson, a left-handed pitcher and versatile defensive option from Calvary Christian High School in Tampa, Florida. The 6-foot, 180 pounder batted .386 during his freshman season, getting 14 runs, 17 hits and 13 RBI. In...
