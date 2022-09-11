Read full article on original website
MLB
Garcia flashes prodigious power in career night
ARLINGTON -- Dermis Garcia hasn’t seen much success against left-handers at the big league level, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he put together in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Playing in just his 20th Major league game, it's a pretty small...
MLB
Ortiz throws high heat in 'unbelievable debut'
CINCINNATI -- It took only four pitches for Luis Ortiz to flash triple digits on the radar gun in his Major League debut. As it turned out, the 23-year-old right-hander was just getting warmed up. Ortiz, the Pirates’ No. 30 prospect per MLB Pipeline, turned in 5 2/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out five in the Bucs’ 1-0 victory over the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep.
MLB
Bullpen shines vs. Bucs, but Reds' offense toils
CINCINNATI -- Especially for Game 2 of a doubleheader, the Reds pitching staff pulled together superbly for a bullpen night vs. the Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. Fernando Cruz and Reiver Sanmartin even took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning. And overall, Reds pitchers allowed three...
MLB
14 stars who could make postseason debuts this fall
Much has been made out of the fact that Mike Trout -- probably the best baseball player of the last decade -- has never won a postseason game. But at least Trout has reached the postseason. (In 2014, his Angels, a team that included Trout, Albert Pujols, C.J. Cron, Josh Hamilton, Raul Ibanez, Rich Hill and David Freese, got swept by the Royals in the ALDS.)
MLB
So close! Twins rookies 2 outs shy of combo no-no
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Twins manager Rocco Baldelli approached Joe Ryan in the dugout after his seven no-hit innings on Tuesday night, the easy-going rookie pitcher pleaded his case to stay in the game to try and finish Minnesota’s first no-hitter since 2011. Baldelli said Ryan was ticked off, but...
MLB
A confident Gonzalez looking 'dangerous' in playoff push
CLEVELAND -- Flash back to the end of March near the end of Spring Training, when the Guardians were having the difficult conversation with Oscar Gonzalez about optioning him to Triple-A Columbus. No one knew what his future held. It was clear that his 2021 Minor League numbers were enough...
MLB
17 amazing Waino-Yadi facts to celebrate their record
For nearly two decades now, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have worked together in harmony, one on the mound and one behind the plate. It’s impossible to think of one without the other. This terrific Cardinals tandem made history on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, when Wainwright took the...
MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
All hands on deck: Crew's 'pen comes up big
ST. LOUIS -- Their bullpen day didn’t begin as planned, but the Brewers scrambled their way to a win. Andrew McCutchen hit a tie-breaking, two-run home run in the fifth inning, and a parade of Milwaukee relievers fell in line after some early stumbles in a gritty, 8-4 win at Busch Stadium on Tuesday. With three starting pitchers on the injured list and only 20 games to go, it’s a blueprint the Brewers may need to follow again if they are to rally for a fifth consecutive postseason appearance.
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
MLB
Battle of the BFFs: Mountcastle, Harvey all laughs after home run
WASHINGTON -- Best friends and former teammates Hunter Harvey and Ryan Mountcastle met for dinner on Monday night, before the Beltways Series kicked off its second leg on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. There, Harvey was “just talking smack,” jokingly promising that should an at-bat between them arise, he’d plunk Mountcastle in the back. Call it payback for years of roommate antics in the Minor Leagues.
MLB
'It hurts': Poche's struggles cost Rays Wild Card lead
TORONTO -- For the second time in three games, one of the Rays’ most trusted relievers let a late-inning lead slip away at Rogers Centre. On Monday night, Jason Adam allowed a go-ahead home run to Bo Bichette, a rare misstep for the Rays’ top high-leverage reliever all season. On Tuesday night, Colin Poche turned Tampa Bay’s 2-1 lead into a three-run deficit with a disastrous seventh inning in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader.
MLB
Mets' offense slumping at inopportune time
NEW YORK -- Whatever concerns existed for the Mets coming out of August, the month of September offered a panacea. The first half of the month featured the easiest stretch of schedule the Mets would face all season, with 16 consecutive games against losing teams. It was a chance for the Mets to put distance between themselves and the Braves in the NL East, no matter how well Atlanta happened to fare.
MLB
Dodgers dominate way to reclaiming NL West
PHOENIX -- The party started with Clayton Kershaw -- who else? -- standing in the center of the room, bottle of champagne in hand. The 34-year-old left-hander had been in this position plenty before, but maybe never with a Dodgers team quite this talented around him. “I just want to...
MLB
Twice as nice: Mathias walks off A's with HR
ARLINGTON -- Mark Mathias admits he was thinking about it in the eighth inning. The possibility of a walk-off win against his hometown team was too large to not think about at the moment. The moment didn't turn out to be too big for the 28-year-old utilityman/first baseman. With the...
MLB
Here are the 10 hottest rookies in baseball
Welcome to the Rookie Hot List for September. This is the final 2022 edition of MLB.com’s monthly look at the rookies on a roll around the Major Leagues. Friendly reminder, of course: as always, this is not about who’s having the best season overall. It’s not about who’s going to win Rookie of the Year. It’s not about who’s the best prospect, though any of those factors can be a tiebreaker when there’s a close call.
MLB
Oh wait, I'm up! Semien hilariously realizes it's his turn
You ever have that dream where you have a test in school that you haven't studied for? That was Marcus Semien for a moment on Tuesday, when the Bally Sports Southwest cameras caught the Rangers second baseman humorously realizing it was his turn to lead off the bottom of the fifth against the A's at Globe Life Field.
MLB
Positivity, consistency key to Trejo's recent success
CHICAGO -- With four weeks left in the regular season, the Rockies will get the chance to see what they've got in certain young players. They’re hoping that some of them take this opportunity and run with it. Alan Trejo fits under that category of a player doing all...
MLB
Witt's double in 9th 'a big situation' for Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Hunter Dozier jogged to first base after a pinch-hit walk in the top of the ninth inning, he became the first Royals hitter not named MJ Melendez to get on base against the Twins on Tuesday night. And when Dozier jogged to second base after Melendez drew...
MLB
White Sox keep eyes on the prize and off the scoreboard
CHICAGO -- Believe it or not, the White Sox did not do any scoreboard watching during a 4-2 victory over the Rockies Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Or at least that’s the company line collectively espoused after raising their record to 10-4 with Miguel Cairo serving as acting manager.
