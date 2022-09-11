Bronx, N.Y. - (September 14, 2022) – Fordham Cross Country/Track & Field announced today it received a Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching grant from the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF). Grants were awarded to institutions to support collegiate women coaches on the rise, assisting with living expenses, professional development and mentorship. Fordham is one of 10 universities and colleges to receive the grants, which are designated for women coaching fellows in a wide variety of women's sports.

