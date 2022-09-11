Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer Takes A-10 Opener at St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – (September 15, 2022) – Fordham's Kristen Cocozza netted the lone goal of the contest, while Serena Mensah made six saves in net, as the Rams opened Atlantic 10 Conference play with a 1-0 women's soccer victory over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at the Marra Athletic Complex.
Men’s Soccer Plays to Draw at Loyola Maryland
Baltimore, Md. – (September 13, 2022) – After waiting out the poor weather from Monday, the Fordham Rams were finally able to hit the pitch on Tuesday morning for their contest against the Loyola Greyhounds in Baltimore, Maryland. However, neither team could crack the scoreboard, leaving the match as a 0-0 draw at the Ridley Sports Complex.
2022 Fall Softball Schedule
September 17, 2022 (Saturday) 12:30 PM Home Georgian Court Bronx, N.Y. / Bahoshy Field. September 24, 2022 (Saturday) 12:30 PM Neutral Bridgeport Fairfield, Conn. September 24, 2022 (Saturday) 2:30 PM Away Fairfield Fairfield, Conn. October 1, 2022 (Saturday) 10:00 AM Home Army Bronx, N.Y. / Bahoshy Field. October 1, 2022...
Fordham Cross Country/Track & Field Receives a Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching Grant from the Women’s Sports Foundation
Bronx, N.Y. - (September 14, 2022) – Fordham Cross Country/Track & Field announced today it received a Tara VanDerveer Fund for the Advancement of Women in Coaching grant from the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF). Grants were awarded to institutions to support collegiate women coaches on the rise, assisting with living expenses, professional development and mentorship. Fordham is one of 10 universities and colleges to receive the grants, which are designated for women coaching fellows in a wide variety of women's sports.
