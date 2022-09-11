Ruby Cermak and Ava Travis each had a hat trick Thursday, leading the Northridge girls soccer team to its first victory against a varsity opponent in program history, 9-0 against visiting Cristo Rey. Macey Van Fossen and Maddie McCarthy also each scored a goal for the Vikings (1-4-1), and Cermak and McCarthy added two assists apiece. Travis, Ava Kercher and Lily Hill also each had an assist, and Lyla Stockberger and Aubree Wagenbrenner split time in goal. ...

NEWARK, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO