Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Alyssa Thomas Revives Sun in Must-Win Game 3
Relying on pure will, Thomas turns in a triple-double performance to help keep Connecticut alive.
NBA・
Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs (2-0), who fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up. Jaylen Watson finally put the Chiefs ahead after the Chargers (1-1), answering Matt Ammendola’s tying field goal, marched to the Kansas City 3. Justin Herbert was eyeing tight end Gerald Everett when Watson, a seventh-round pick making his first start, stepped in front of the pass with 10:29 to go and ran nearly untouched the other way to the end zone. Things became worse for the Chargers (1-1) two series later when Herbert was drilled by Mike Danna delivering a throw. He left the field clutching his side, returned one play later, then threw an incompletion that forced the Chargers to punt.
Chargers' Herbert bruised and battered in 27-24 loss in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert held his left arm tightly to his ribs while going into the trainer’s room for X-rays after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Herbert was hurt midway through the fourth quarter, when he unloaded a pass to tight end Gerald Everett and was crushed by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. Herbert remained on the ground for about a minute while trainers tended to him, then left the game for a play before Chargers coach Brandon Staley asked if he was OK to continue. Herbert walked back onto the field and was promptly crushed between Chiefs pass rushers Frank Clark and George Karlaftis while throwing an incompletion, forcing Los Angeles to punt while trailing 24-17 in the waning minutes. The Chiefs added a field goal on their ensuing possession, but Herbert gamely kept the Chargers alive when he marched them 73 yards in just over 2 minutes for a touchdown. He took a couple more hits, but delivered a pretty throw to DeAndre Carter to convert a fourth down and another to Joshua Palmer on fourth down for a touchdown.
Comments / 0