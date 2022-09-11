Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Final thoughts and a prediction
Scott Frost is no longer head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After 4 seasons plus 3 games — 47 games in total — Nebraska vice chancellor for athletics Trev Albert decided to make a move away from the quarterback who once led the program to a national championship.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: 3 reasons why Nebraska can pull off a shocker over Oklahoma
First, a word of warning for the Boomers who may stumble upon this writing and immediately feel outrage: remember reading comprehension. Saying something could happen is not saying something will happen. And definitively predicting anything Nebraska will do is a fool’s errand, anyhow. Yes, the Cornhuskers were going to stumble...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst Matt Barrie says Oklahoma 'needs to be careful' for Week 3 road trip to Lincoln
The Scott Frost era is over in Lincoln. Should that worry Oklahoma fans entering Saturday’s showdown?. Frost was fired by Nebraska Sunday following a 1-2 start to the new season. Despite winning in the transfer portal and adding in one of the top offensive minds from 2021 in Pitt coordinator Mark Whipple, the Huskers never found their footing, losing to Northwestern in Ireland and Georgia Southern at home.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in with explanation for Nebraska's recent football woes
Nebraska’s season got off to a shaky start, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster already this season. Like most analysts, Urban Meyer has thoughts on what was at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut
Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels
Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph at work: Nebraska reveals behind-the-scenes look at Husker practices in Week 3
Mickey Joseph is getting his team ready for Week 3. The Nebraska Cornhuskers released a pretty cool video of the interim coach during his first turn leading the team in practice. The Huskers appear to be pretty animated here. And the B1G champions in practice. It’s all hype to fans...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Lance Leipold addresses name being circulated for Husker vacancy
Nebraska’s coaching search is likely to feature a lot of candidates, and one name that has been floated in various reports is Kansas head coach Lance Leipold. Leipold made a big rise during his coaching career while leading Wisconsin-White water before leading Buffalo from 2015-20. The Bulls went 37-33 during Leipold’s tenure with Kansas hiring Leipold prior to the 2021 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff
Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska volleyball: No. 2 Huskers fall to No. 9 Stanford in Lincoln
Nebraska volleyball suffered its first loss of the 2022 season on Tuesday evening in Lincoln. The No. 2 Huskers (7-1) fell to No. 9 Stanford (5-2), 3-1 in 4 sets. Stanford took set 1 27-25. There were 5 ties and 1 lead change in the first set. The Cardinal made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3
Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
Comments / 0