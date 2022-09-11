ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypothetical Trade Packages for Dolphins' Mike Gesicki After Week 1

Mike Gesicki's one-catch, one-yard performance in Week 1 raised concerns about how he will be used in the Miami Dolphins offense. Gesicki came back to the Dolphins under the franchise tag in the offseason. His $10.9 million salary for the 2022 season does not match the early wave of production from the tight end slot.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 2 NFL Picks

​​In Week 1 of the NFL season, you should expect to see a few surprises. This year, two teams expected to struggle, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, not only covered spreads but won outright against the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, correspondingly. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 2

The first week of the 2022 fantasy football season is complete, and that leaves fantasy managers at polar opposites of the spectrum. At one end, you have undefeated teams who are riding high. They reaped the rewards of Josh Allen's big game in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Did a happy dance watching Justin Jefferson torch the Green Bay Packers. Rejoiced while Travis Kelce exploded against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL Free-Agent Signings That Should Happen After Week 1 Injuries

Week 1 was a good reminder that many NFL teams are one injury away from looking totally different. Injuries are one of the most important and unfortunate realities of football. Players get hurt all the time, highlighting how depth is a crucial part of roster building. Multiple players went down...
Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs. While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week. Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy. However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Says He Could Go 4 Days Without Showering as Assistant Coach

With bigger responsibilities comes better hygiene, at least for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel explained the change in his weekly schedule compared to last year:. The 39-year-old spent last season as offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers after serving as the run game coordinator for the previous...
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver...
Concussions Dropped More Than 50 Percent for Players Who Wore Guardian Caps, NFL Says

The NFL has revealed that concussions dropped significantly among players who wore the league-mandated Guardian Caps during training camp this summer compared to the previous three years. Citing data provided by the NFL, ESPN's Kevin Seifert noted concussions decreased by more than 50 percent among the four position groups—offensive line,...
Russell Wilson's Broncos Debut vs. Seahawks Was Most-Watched MNF Game Since 2009

Russell Wilson's debut for the Denver Broncos against his former Seattle Seahawks team on Monday drew a ton of intrigue and attention. In fact, ESPN revealed in a press release that it was the most-watched Monday Night Football game since the 2009 season and third-best since the broadcast moved to ESPN in 2006 with a total of 19,845,000 viewers.
Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating. The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:
Steve Young Says Trey Lance Has a 'Nearly Impossible' Job as 49ers' Starting QB

Steve Young knows what it's like to be the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback, and he doesn't envy the position Trey Lance is in. "Let's not dance around the truth—Trey's got a nearly impossible job," the Hall of Famer told the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Silver. "How many bodies have broken trying to do that? Death or glory, right? And it's 95 percent death.
