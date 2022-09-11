ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN analyst Matt Barrie says Oklahoma 'needs to be careful' for Week 3 road trip to Lincoln

The Scott Frost era is over in Lincoln. Should that worry Oklahoma fans entering Saturday’s showdown?. Frost was fired by Nebraska Sunday following a 1-2 start to the new season. Despite winning in the transfer portal and adding in one of the top offensive minds from 2021 in Pitt coordinator Mark Whipple, the Huskers never found their footing, losing to Northwestern in Ireland and Georgia Southern at home.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Final thoughts and a prediction

Scott Frost is no longer head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After 4 seasons plus 3 games — 47 games in total — Nebraska vice chancellor for athletics Trev Albert decided to make a move away from the quarterback who once led the program to a national championship.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: 3 reasons why Nebraska can pull off a shocker over Oklahoma

First, a word of warning for the Boomers who may stumble upon this writing and immediately feel outrage: remember reading comprehension. Saying something could happen is not saying something will happen. And definitively predicting anything Nebraska will do is a fool’s errand, anyhow. Yes, the Cornhuskers were going to stumble...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach. Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy. Per Ivan...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3

Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Urban Meyer will be in Lincoln this Saturday ahead of Nebraska-Oklahoma

Former conference head coaching foe Urban Meyer — whose Ohio State teams averaged victory margins of 32.5-points over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in four meetings — will be visiting Lincoln this Saturday for the Oklahoma at Nebraska game. That is the same Urban Meyer who is being mentioned as a potential target by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to be the next head coach of the Huskers and reportedly had the same glowing review of his experience of gamedays in Lincoln during past visits.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph receives praise from Charles Thompson ahead of Nebraska debut

Mickey Joseph received praise from Charles Thompson a few days before his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach. The 2 players who called Thompson were wide receiver Marcus Washington and linebacker Ochaun Mathis. With Scott Frost’s departure, the program’s future is uncertain and everyone in the program will have to make a decision on their future.
LINCOLN, NE
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Mickey Joseph's debut will be a challenge on different levels

Joel Klatt explained why Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will have a challenging start to his new job against Oklahoma. Joseph will make his debut as Nebraska’s interim head coach in a massive home game for Nebraska. It will be a hard task for Joseph to bring a team together in a game against one of the best teams in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3

ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football announces promotion to member of Mickey Joseph's staff

Nebraska football is going through some changes. The program announced Mickey Joseph’s replacement at receivers coach now that he will be the head coach until further notice. The team’s former offensive analyst, Mike Cassano, will now be the receivers coach in Lincoln. This season is his 5th season at...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview

#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
LINCOLN, NE

