Cron's 3-run HR lifts Rockies past Diamondbacks 4-1

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a three-run home run, José Ureña gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 Saturday night for their fourth-consecutive victory.

Cron’s 457-foot shot to center field off Madison Bumgarner (6-14) was his team-high 28th home run of the season and his fourth in the past seven games. It came one day after he launched a 504-foot blast to left field that was the second-longest home run since tracking began in 2015.

Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence (3-1) threw 1 2/3 shutout innings to earn the win. Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth to notch his 29th save of the season.

Ureña struck out five batters. It was the right-hander’s fourth-consecutive start in which he failed to get out of the sixth inning, but it marked the fewest runs he had allowed in an outing since pitching six shutout innings in a July 16 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Colorado, which entered the night 19 games under .500 and 35 games out of first place in its division, is one victory shy of matching its season-long winning streak.

Bumgarner allowed only two hits in the first five innings, but gave up four hits and two walks in Colorado’s four-run sixth inning, which was capped by a sacrifice fly from Sean Bouchard that brought home Brendan Rodgers.

Arizona designated hitter Ketel Marte, who drove in his team’s lone run, and manager Torey Lovullo were ejected in the seventh inning for arguing against a called strike that Marte believed was too low.

It was the Diamondbacks’ fourth-consecutive loss. Prior to their current skid, they had won nine of 11 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said José Iglesias (right hand contusion) has displayed increased range of motion and decreased swelling, though the Colorado shortstop is still experiencing soreness. Iglesias can return as soon as Sept. 15.

“We won’t know until he really gets a bat in his hand and see where his grip strength is and see how when he does swing a bat how the vibration of the ball hitting the bat does to that joint,” Black said. “We won’t know until we get to that point. But he is feeling better.”

Black said “there’s time” for Kris Bryant (plantar fasciitis in left foot) to get back on the field this season, but added that “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, though.” The left fielder, who hasn’t appeared in a game since July 31, is out of a walking boot, lifting weights and playing catch, but hasn’t had a bat in his hands “in a while,” Black said.

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo collided with Ureña on a play at first base in the third inning as the Rockies pitcher tried to record a force out. Both players were tended to by team trainers, but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (11-2, 2.42 ERA) will face Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (2-7, 5.85) on Sunday afternoon in the third and final game of the series.

