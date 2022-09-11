Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan blown away by Nate Diaz (almost) having the ultimate shoutout to Stockton in UFC sendoff
If Nate Diaz could be defined by one thing – and one thing only – it’s that he hails from Stockton. His Twitter handle isn’t @NateDiaz209 for nothing. The 209 is included for Stockton’s area code, and Diaz reps where he’s from every chance he gets.
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’
Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
Tyson Fury’s boxing record ‘laughable’ compared to Anthony Joshua’s, slams Eddie Hearn ahead of proposed title fight
TYSON FURY possesses a 'laughable' boxing record in comparison to Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn once claimed. The Matchroom boss has been AJ's promoter since he turned professional in 2013, overseeing fights against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte. Joshua is currently licking his wounds following another defeat to...
Boxing champ Amir Khan regrets accusing Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife: 'I lost a good friend'
Boxing champions Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua embarked on a bitter feud in 2017 when the former lightweight champion accused the heavyweight star of sleeping with his wife. Khan claimed in a string of tweets in the summer of 2017 that his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, was sleeping with Joshua. Khan and his wife split and took the feud to social media, mud-slinging accusations at each other.
Jake Paul Reveals Who He Wants To Fight After Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is going to be fighting against Anderson Silva on October 29th, and fans are curious as to how this one is going to go down. Silva is a legend when it comes to the MMA world, and in boxing, he has already come through with some impressive performances. Having said that, Jake has a bit more boxing experience, and it is likely that he wins the match.
Jake Paul vows to ‘respectfully’ knock out Anderson Silva and says fight with UFC legend will not go past five rounds
JAKE PAUL has vowed to “respectfully” knock out Anderson Silva next month. The YouTuber turned boxer will look to stretch his unbeaten record in the ring to 6-0 after the ex-UFC star was granted a boxing licence. The clash between the much-maligned star and the 48-year-old Brazilian will...
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada
Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
Daniel Rodriguez calls controversial UFC 279 bout against Li Jingliang ‘a close fight,’ open to rematch
Daniel Rodriguez doesn’t think his win over Li Jingliang was a robbery, and he’s willing to do it again if need be. At UFC 279, Rodriguez was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a featured 180-pound catchweight bout, but when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event, the UFC shuffled the top three bouts for the event and Rodriguez ended up facing Li instead, winning a split decision that had many fans up in arms. Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset though as “The Leech” himself called the decision, “an injustice” and proclaimed his loss a robbery. But Rodriguez doesn’t agree.
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Making His AEW Debut
With all of the free agents currently working in the world of professional wrestling there’s no telling who might show up in AEW. Fans have seen some interesting names work with AEW over the last few years and now it looks like a former WWE star will be appearing on AEW programming in the not too distant future.
Manager: Anthony Joshua agrees to terms to fight Tyson Fury on Dec. 3
A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is getting closer to reality. On Tuesday, Joshua’s management team 258 MGT took to social media to reveal that terms were agreed upon from their side this past Friday to face Fury on Dec. 3, but that the fight is not done just yet. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the talks were stopped out of respect.
Chael Sonnen still feels deep kinship to Anderson Silva: ‘When his career dies, mine dies’
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Flashback to 2010 and the suggestion that Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva could one day be friendly would’ve felt like an impossibility. That’s because the two were at each other’s throats. Their middleweight rivalry was one of the most intense of the era, a two-fight series won by Silva at UFC 117 and UFC 148 that transcended the sport and elevated both men to new heights of superstardom.
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. believes he’ll be talked about more than Bo Nickal after Sept. 20 DWCS fight
Raul Rosas Jr. may be scheduled to be the youngest fighter in the history of Dana White’s Contender Series later this month, but he feels that he’ll also be the most talked about at the end of the season. The 17-year-old bantamweight prospect faces Mando Gutierrez on the...
