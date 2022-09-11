Police seek suspects wanted in assault, robbery caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro

MARLBORO, Mass. — Police are searching for two people wanted in an assault and robbery that was caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro on Saturday morning.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Main and Prospect streets around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Marlboro police.

Video shared with Boston 25 showed one of the suspects swinging at the victim, who was down on the sidewalk trying to protect himself. He could be heard yelling, “Help me! Help me!”

Witnesses snapped a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Police said the suspects robbed the victim of an “undetermined” amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 774-556-4000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group