Marlborough, MA

Police seek suspects wanted in assault, robbery caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

MARLBORO, Mass. — Police are searching for two people wanted in an assault and robbery that was caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro on Saturday morning.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Main and Prospect streets around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Marlboro police.

Video shared with Boston 25 showed one of the suspects swinging at the victim, who was down on the sidewalk trying to protect himself. He could be heard yelling, “Help me! Help me!”

Witnesses snapped a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewWDr_0hqciWxG00

Police said the suspects robbed the victim of an “undetermined” amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 774-556-4000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

