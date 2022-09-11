SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA

Read full article on original website
Pato Smith
5d ago
Who cares! Legalize all of this crap and give them a tax ID #. Nobody is hurrying to stop using this crap.
13
Scott Sloan
4d ago
There are good Democrats and Republicans.. thar don't work together! Is there ever a middle ground? Politics of Satan or God...Greed go away.
Reply(1)
3
LUVINLIFE❤
4d ago
so tired of this BS and the Democrats don't care! U all r disposable!
Reply(1)
8
KTAR.com
DPS says driver reached 125 mph before crashing on Loop 202 near Tempe
PHOENIX – Authorities said a car going over 125 mph crashed and triggered an hourslong shutdown of a Phoenix-area freeway Wednesday morning. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a 19-year-old man faced counts including criminal speed, DUI and endangerment for a wreck on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near the Tempe-Phoenix border.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Kicks off September Now with Major Drug Seizures
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted two traffic stops on the I-17 corridor outside of Cordes Lakes in the first two weeks of September, which resulted in the seizure of 24lbs of fentanyl and the arrest of three suspects. Deputies made the first traffic stop, which led to...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix road rage shootout between vehicles leaves 2 injured
PHOENIX - Two people were injured after a road rage incident in Phoenix ended in a shootout between two vehicles, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 40th Avenue and Camelback on Sept. 14 and found a woman who had been shot. An investigation revealed that she was...
ABC 15 News
Woman shot during apparent home invasion in Litchfield Park
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent home invasion that led to a shooting early Thursday morning in the West Valley. The incident occurred before 4 a.m. at a home near Camelback and El Mirage roads in Litchfield Park. A woman was reportedly injured...
Mexican citizens arrested with multiple weapons and high capacity magazine
Tucson Sector Border Patrol found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine in the car during a search.
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
KOLD-TV
Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
Phoenix PD: 1kg of fentanyl powder; 2,000 pills seized during multiple traffic stops
PHOENIX — Phoenix police seized 2,000 fentanyl pills and other items during multiple traffic stops of suspected drug dealers, the department shared Tuesday. During the stops conducted by Phoenix Neighborhood Enforcement Team officers the following items were seized:. 1kg of fentanyl powder. 2,000 fentanyl pills. $13,000 in U.S. currency.
fox10phoenix.com
Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
Border Patrol agents arrest migrant with previous child conviction
Man found illegally crossing the border and processing revealed a conviction in Washington, says BP Chief
25-Year-Old Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday. The crash happened at around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
KTAR.com
Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
Copper wire thieves could prevent you from making a 911 call. Phoenix is leading the nation in the problem
PHOENIX — Thieves are stealing thousands of dollars worth of copper from Arizona’s 911 system that is powered by CenturyLink. So far this year, the company has been the victim of 215 separate theft acts and vandalism totaling nearly $1,000,000 in damages just in the Phoenix metro area.
AZFamily
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez Died 4 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ)
According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Queen Creek. The officials stated that an 18-year-old is facing charges [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
12news.com
A suspected drunk driver caused a woman's leg to be amputated more than a year ago. He's now been arrested by police
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to a suspected drunk driver, that man was arrested and formally charged. Glendale Police arrested Jason Tasker, 42, on a grand jury warrant that indicted him for aggravated assault and endangerment. “It was frustrating because...
Arizona man sentenced to life for stabbing 65-year-old woman to death
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of stabbing a 65-year-old Casa Grande woman to death. Angel Noland Jr. was convicted by a jury earlier this year of first-degree murder after he fatally stabbed Patricia Roberson several times in 2019, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.
